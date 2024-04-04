KIWIBOT ACQUIRES AUTO TO STRENGTHEN ROBOTICS SECURITY AND INNOVATION

Felipe Chavez, CEO and Co-Founder of Kiwibot. And Sming Liao, CEO of AUTO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiwibot, the leading tech start-up distinguished for its AI-powered autonomous delivery robots on U.S. college campuses, has announced the acquisition of AUTO Mobility Solutions Co. Ltd, a Taipei-based IC Chip developer for A.I. mobile self-driving core technology and robot cybersecurity. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' journeys towards innovation and safeguarding privacy in the robotics industry, particularly for intelligent robots sourced from China and deployed in the Western markets.

Bringing AUTO under its wing, Kiwibot gains a team renowned for its technological prowess and will have the right to use over 100 licensed patents in robotics. Furthermore, AUTO's strategic locations in Taipei and Shenzhen amplify Kiwibot's global footprint. This geographical expansion is a testament to the company's growing influence and enhances its capacity for collaboration and innovation.

Felipe Chavez, CEO and Founder of Kiwibot, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "The acquisition of AUTO is a game-changer for us, bringing a wealth of technological innovation and a strong patent portfolio that will significantly enhance our cybersecurity measures for AI-powered robotics. This move not only strengthens our position in the market but also connects the manufacturing expertise from Asia with the A.I. development in the West securely."

Sming Liao, CEO of AUTO, shared similar excitement: "Becoming a part of Kiwibot opens up new avenues for our technologies and patents. Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of autonomous delivery services, ensuring greater security and efficiency." The acquisition by Kiwibot reflects a strategic move to lead the market in delivering secure, efficient, and innovative robotic solutions, meeting the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike.

About Kiwibot: Kiwibot is at the forefront of delivering cost-effective and innovative solutions to repetitive physical tasks. These robots are leading the market in robotic delivery on U.S. campuses. Kiwibot has successfully deployed robots across 18 states in North America, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia since 2017.

About AUTO: Incubated by ALi Corp, AUTO specializes in AIoT-powered robotic solutions featuring advanced path planning, positioning, and obstacle avoidance technology. With a strong presence in Taipei and Shenzhen, AUTO's team brings over 100 licensed patents in robotics to the table, contributing to the innovative edge of Kiwibot's offerings.