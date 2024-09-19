MNPDC thanks UNDP Gov4Res project for supporting the Ministry’s communication efforts

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) acknowledges with appreciation the UNDP’s Gov4Res Project for the financial support rendered towards the Ministry’s communication unit to help support the implementation of its communication activities and messaging efforts.

The support includes purchase of multimedia equipment, awareness and engagement activities, branding, advertisements/publications, radio programs and event live broadcast.

While acknowledging the UNDP’s Gov4Res project, Permanent Secretary Dr Melchior Mataki said MNPDC recognises the value of effective communications both internally and externally.

“With that support, we can start on implementing the ministry’s communication activities planned for this year and next year through our communication unit. This will help us to effectively inform, promote and enhance the visibility of our programmes to stakeholders, partners and the general public.

“As the central government agency responsible for national development planning and national development budget, MNPDC is committed to transparency and accountability in what it does, and consider it is important that there is a shared public understanding of its work in developing our nation,” PS Dr Mataki said.

On Friday, UNDP Gov4Res Project Manager officially hands over the media equipment purchased with the Gov4Res project funds. The includes a Mini Mac with M2 pro chip, monitor and accessories, Canon 5D Mark iv camera with wide and long lenses and camera mics.

“UNDP recognise the critical role the MNPDC plays in ensuring the integration of climate and disaster risks, gender equality, disability and social inclusion into the development budget and planning process. We trust that this contribution to the Communication Unit will support the ministry with monitoring and evaluation of the NDS implementation, awareness raising, and communicating the importance of mainstreaming risk into government planning processes,” says UNDP Gov4Res Project Manager Ms. Nicola Glendining.

MNPDC is committing to putting effective communications and media engagements at the centre of our work to continuously enhance visibility of Solomon Islands’ development, budgeting and planning processes and official development assistance.