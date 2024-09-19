Mayor Bowser To Kick off Dine All Night at Asian Night Market Pop-Up in Downtown DC

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, September 19 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), and the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) will kick off Dine All Night at the Asian Night Market Pop-Up in Downtown DC.

The Asian Night Market Pop-Up will feature a variety of food, art, and cultural experiences showcasing the rich heritage and contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) entrepreneurs to the city’s small business community and culinary scene. The pop-up will also provide a platform for local vendors to display their goods, underscoring the District’s commitment to building a stronger and more inclusive economy. It is expected to draw a diverse audience and encourage visitors to explore and support the vibrant restaurant and business offerings in Downtown DC.

As part of the broader Dine All Night experience, the pop-up marks the beginning of a 10-day culinary celebration across the District, with unique dining experiences and special menu items available at select restaurants through September 29. Learn more and find participating restaurants at dcartallnight.org/dine-all-night.

When:

Thursday, September 19 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Rosemary Suggs-Evans, Director, Department of Small and Local Business Development

Salah Czapary, Director, Mayor's Office of Nightlife and Culture

Jackie Reyes, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs

Where:

Chinatown Park/Lotus Plaza

6th and I Street NW (Between 5th and 6th Street NW)

*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Pl-Chinatown*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 7th & F Street NW/National Portrait Gallery*

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.