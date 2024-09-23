Podcast Professionals Association Launches to Support the Growing Podcast Industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of International Podcasting Day , the Podcast Professionals Association (PPA) proudly announces its official launch. This new organization aims to support and elevate those who work behind the scenes in the podcast industry, including producers, marketers, editors, and consultants, by providing vital resources and networking opportunities.Purpose and Objectives:The PPA’s mission is to advance the podcast industry by offering specialized resources and advocacy for podcast service professionals. The association is dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment where members can engage in educational activities, set industry standards, and drive growth within the podcasting sector. By enhancing the capabilities of service professionals, the PPA strives to improve podcast content, thereby aiding podcasters in expanding their shows and audiences.501(c)(6) Nonprofit Corporation:To further its goals, the PPA is a non-profit corporation with pending 501(c)(6) tax exemption. This designation is essential as it allows the association to function as a trade organization, advocate for industry standards, and provide educational programs free from commercial interests. The 501(c)(6) status will also enable the PPA to lobby for policies that benefit podcast service professionals and ensure their recognition in legislative matters.Membership Benefits:The Podcast Professionals Association offers numerous benefits to its members, including:• Professional Development: Access to educational content such as webinars, workshops, and certification programs designed to enhance members' skills.• Community and Networking: Opportunities to connect with other podcast professionals through exclusive online and in-person events.• Advocacy: Representation of the interests of podcast service professionals, including advocacy for industry standards and fair practices.• Resources and Tools: A library of resources including industry reports and best practice guides to help members stay competitive.• Membership Directory: Listing in Exclusive Podcast Professional’s Directory to accelerate industry connectionsJoining the PPA:Membership in the PPA grants access to a community dedicated to advancing podcast service professionals. The association reviews membership applications through specific criteria established by the Founders Circle to ensure a high standard of professionalism. Current membership fees are set at $250 per year.Founder's Circle and Leadership:The PPA's Founder's Circle includes leading industry figures who play a key role in shaping the association’s direction. These founding members bring valuable experience and insights to guide the association’s initiatives.Co-Founders:The PPA was established by:• Traci DeForge: Founder of Produce Your Podcast and creator of The Podcast Management Academy, DeForge is recognized globally for her expertise in launching successful B2B and B2C podcasts and providing essential resources to integrate podcasting as a business growth strategy.• Jenn Trepeck: A distinguished podcast consultant and host of "Salad with a Side of Fries," Trepeck has been instrumental in helping podcasters grow their audiences and monetize their content effectively.For more information about the Podcast Professionals Association, including membership opportunities and upcoming events, visit www.podcastprofessionalsassociation.com

