Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Sept. 19, 2024

MARYLAND, September 19 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Education and Culture Committee to receive a briefing about literary academic performance metrics at Montgomery County Public Schools

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing on Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) literary academic performance metrics for spring 2024.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Literacy Academic Performance Metrics for Spring 2024

Briefing: The EC Committee will receive a presentation on literacy academic performance data from MCPS representatives. The briefing will cover data from the 2023-2024 school year about literacy education priorities and include strategies for the 2024-2025 school year. This briefing is a continuation of the committee’s July 11 meeting that discussed overall academic performance measures. In addition, the meeting will include information from the Board of Education’s Sept. 12 meeting, which also included an overview of literacy performance data.

MCPS regularly reports data on student academic progress to the Board of Education. Evidence of Learning Framework data is shared publicly twice a year as the end of year and transition reports. Other performance data is reported periodically throughout the year. Academic performance metrics on mathematics and special populations will be reviewed at a future committee meeting.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.