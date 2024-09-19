Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,142 in the last 365 days.

Councilmember Natali Fani-González will host a District 6 Public Safety Townhall in Partnership with State Delegations and County Agencies

MARYLAND, September 19 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Fani-González


Sept. 25 townhall will highlight collaboration among agencies to improve public safety, provide treatment for youth dealing with fentanyl use and provide opportunity for public feedback


ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 18, 2024Councilmember Natali Fani-González will host a Public Safety Townhall on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center on 11701 Georgia Ave. in Wheaton. Attendees will receive updates on public safety efforts from county and state officials. The townhall is a collaborative effort among the District 18 and 19 State Delegations, the Montgomery County Police Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, the State’s Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Public Schools, and several community organizations including Identity.

This townhall is an opportunity for community members to voice their concerns and share their experiences on public safety in their neighborhoods directly with local and state level leaders.

“We believe that community involvement is the cornerstone of effective public safety. This community event provides a vital opportunity for residents to connect with their elected officials and become part of the solution,” said Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who represents District 6. “Together, we can address the challenges we face and work more collaboratively towards a safer, more supportive environment for everyone.”

The Public Safety Townhall will have simultaneous translation services to Spanish. Light refreshments will be provided. We encourage community members to RSVP at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexxddlCYCZn8CB0rjfcaaEdveyuipKO9tu7NwA2OF1e33TQA/viewform

# # #

Release ID: 24-332
Media Contact: Tommy Heyboer 240-777-7867
Categories: Natali Fani-González

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Councilmember Natali Fani-González will host a District 6 Public Safety Townhall in Partnership with State Delegations and County Agencies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more