Councilmember Natali Fani-González will host a District 6 Public Safety Townhall in Partnership with State Delegations and County Agencies

MARYLAND, September 19 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Fani-González





Sept. 25 townhall will highlight collaboration among agencies to improve public safety, provide treatment for youth dealing with fentanyl use and provide opportunity for public feedback





ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 18, 2024—Councilmember Natali Fani-González will host a Public Safety Townhall on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center on 11701 Georgia Ave. in Wheaton. Attendees will receive updates on public safety efforts from county and state officials. The townhall is a collaborative effort among the District 18 and 19 State Delegations, the Montgomery County Police Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, the State’s Attorney’s Office, Montgomery County Public Schools, and several community organizations including Identity.

This townhall is an opportunity for community members to voice their concerns and share their experiences on public safety in their neighborhoods directly with local and state level leaders.

“We believe that community involvement is the cornerstone of effective public safety. This community event provides a vital opportunity for residents to connect with their elected officials and become part of the solution,” said Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who represents District 6. “Together, we can address the challenges we face and work more collaboratively towards a safer, more supportive environment for everyone.”

The Public Safety Townhall will have simultaneous translation services to Spanish. Light refreshments will be provided. We encourage community members to RSVP at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexxddlCYCZn8CB0rjfcaaEdveyuipKO9tu7NwA2OF1e33TQA/viewform

# # #