Six Brokers from Harcourts Real Estate Network Group Named in Real Producers Magazine Top 300 for January-August 2024

Harcourts Real Estate Network Office

Harcourts Real Estate Network Group proudly announces that 6 of their brokers have been recognized in the Real Producers Magazine Top 300 list for 2024.

To see so many of our brokers among the top 300 is a testament to their dedication, work ethic, and passion for what they do.” — Jennifer Maben

CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harcourts Real Estate Network Group proudly announces that six of its brokers have been recognized in the prestigious Real Producers Magazine Top 300 standings for January-August 2024. With over 16,500 active members in the RMLS (Regional Multiple Listing Service), making the Top 300 is an extraordinary achievement.

The brokers named to the Real Producers Top 300 include:

• Jennifer Maben – #40

• Bryce Rosenbaum – #179

• McClung Realty Group – #217

• Mitch Foteff – #238

• Victoria Wriglesworth – #245

• Bob Sisul – #268

This achievement means that 30% of the brokers from Harcourts Real Estate Network Group are ranked among the top 300 agents in the RMLS. The fact that such a significant proportion of the office brokers have made it into this list showcases the high caliber of talent within the office, and emphasizes the brokers’ strong performance in comparison to the many other brokers in the RMLS.

Jennifer Maben, Broker-Owner of Harcourts Real Estate Network Group, is thrilled with the recognition:

"To see so many of our brokers among the top 300 is a testament to their dedication, work ethic, and passion for what they do. We strive to provide the best service and expertise to our clients, and these rankings are a reflection of that commitment."

Josh Procopis, C.O.O. of Harcourts North America, also shared his excitement:

"This speaks volumes to the quality of agents at Harcourts Real Estate Network Group and the leadership of Jennifer Maben. We are excited to celebrate these top brokers and look forward to seeing their continued success."

The recognition in Real Producers Magazine solidifies Harcourts Real Estate Network Group's standing as a leader in the region, continually setting high standards for excellence in the real estate industry.

For more information on Harcourts Real Estate Network Group or to contact one of the brokers, visit harcourtsusa.com.

About Harcourts Real Estate Network Group: Harcourts Real Estate Network Group is a leading brokerage in the Pacific Northwest, known for its exceptional service and innovative approach to real estate. With a strong team of highly skilled brokers, Harcourts Real Estate Network Group provides clients with expert guidance and unparalleled market knowledge, helping them achieve their real estate goals.

About Harcourts North America: Harcourts North America is part of Harcourts International, one of the largest real estate companies globally with over 12,000 team members across 10 countries. Harcourts North America is known for its client-first philosophy and its commitment to delivering world-class service in the real estate industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.