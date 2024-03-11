Harcourts Auctions Announces Auction of Athlete Retreat in Bel Air

Harcourts Auctions sets to auction the luxurious Somma Estate in Bel Air with bids starting at $30M on March 21, 2024.

BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bel Air, California – Harcourts Auctions is set to manage the auction of the Somma Estate, a prominent property in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood. Uniquely tailored to meet the aspirations and needs of athletes, this estate integrates luxury with state-of-the-art sports and wellness facilities. With a starting bid of $30 million, the auction represents a notable event in the luxury real estate market. This approach is part of a broader trend where auctions are increasingly recognized for their efficiency and transparency in selling high-value assets.

The Somma Estate, situated at 10697 Somma Way, encompasses a 41,000-square-foot residence on 1.68 acres. This property features 8 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, along with an array of amenities designed for luxury living. Among its many remarkable features, the estate is a haven for athletes. It boasts a professional basketball court that meets NBA standards, making it an ideal space for training, leisure, and hosting private games. Other highlights include a wine cellar holding 1,200 bottles, a recording studio, and a 36-person theatre. It also offers several kitchens, 6 bars, and an enormous auto gallery tailored for an extensive car collection. Additionally, its proximity to the iconic Bel Air Hotel adds a layer of convenience and luxury, appealing to those who appreciate fine dining and elite socializing just a stone's throw from their doorstep.

Further elevating its appeal, the Somma Estate includes a wellness center that rivals those of professional sports teams. A 75-foot indoor pool perfect for lap swimming, a sauna, steam room, hair salon, and a fully equipped fitness studio provide athletes with comprehensive facilities to support their training regimes, recovery, and overall wellness.

The upcoming auction of the Somma Estate underscores Harcourts Auctions' role in facilitating the sale of unique properties and luxury items. By drawing on previous successes in auctioning art, watches, and cars, Harcourts Auctions demonstrates the advantages of this sales method. The auction model connects sellers with qualified buyers and fosters a competitive bidding environment.

The auction is expected to attract attention from athletes worldwide, offering them a unique opportunity to acquire a property that symbolizes luxury and caters to their specific lifestyle and professional needs. The Somma Estate auction is scheduled for March 21, 2024, and is expected to draw interest from a global audience. The property's listing at bidding from $30 million reflects its significant value and the potential for buyers at the auction.

Harcourts Auctions' experience in luxury auctions highlights the importance of the narrative surrounding each sale. The Somma Estate's auction is anticipated to be a key event for those interested in high-end real estate, offering a chance to acquire a standout property in a prestigious location.

With the Somma Estate auction, Harcourts Auctions allows potential buyers to invest in a property that offers both luxury and exclusivity. Interested individuals are encouraged to review auction details and explore the estate's offerings.

The auction represents an opportunity to secure a piece of Bel Air's luxury real estate market, with the Somma Estate offering a blend of architectural beauty and comprehensive amenities.

Users can visit the official website https://www.thesommaestate.com/ to get more information about the Somma Estate or visit https://harcourtsauctions.com/ for inquiries on our Harcourts Auctions platform.

About Harcourts North America:

Harcourts North America is part of the global Harcourts brand, known for its commitment to redefining the real estate experience. With a client-centric approach and a focus on innovation, Harcourts North America continues to shape the industry by delivering unparalleled service and cutting-edge solutions.

For more information about Harcourts, please visit www.harcourtsna.com

About Harcourts Auctions:

Harcourts Auctions is not getting rid of traditional real estate, rather they are providing a new innovative personalized solution. The auction platform steers away from distressed homes and works with your everyday home up to ultra-luxury houses. Built on transparency, trust, and a continuous drive for success, Harcourts Auctions revolutionizes traditional real estate transactions, empowering clients with a unique avenue that ensures optimal results and a seamless experience in the ever-evolving property market.

For more information about Harcourts Auctions, please visit www.harcourtsauctions.com

About Harcourts Westside

Harcourts Westside, under the leadership of Ty Cueva, is at the forefront of luxury real estate development and sales. Their partnership with Harcourts Auctions signifies a leap forward in the sale of high-end properties, offering an innovative auction approach that aligns with the company's ethos of excellence.

For further information, or to schedule a viewing, please contact:

- Ty Cueva | 310-498-4111 | Ty@harcourtswestside.co