Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Receives Excellence in UIC Award at 2024 GWPC Annual Forum

By Kimberly Mazza

Cheyenne – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) was recently awarded the Excellence in Underground Injection Control (UIC) Award at the Ground Water Protection Council (GWPC) Annual Forum General Session. Lily Barkau, Groundwater Section Manager for WDEQ accepted the award that recognized the department’s leadership and innovation in Class VI UIC management, permitting, and collaboration.

Todd Parfitt, WDEQ Director, praised the exceptional efforts of the UIC team. “The outstanding work of this team was fundamental in establishing the UIC Class VI program in Wyoming. Additionally, the team continues to produce positive results for Wyoming and its industries through their permitting program. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition and award.”

WDEQ’s Water Quality Division Administrator, Jennifer Zygmunt, underscored the remarkable leadership the WDEQ’s Groundwater Section has demonstrated with Wyoming’s Class VI UIC program. “The above-and-beyond efforts of this team reflect WDEQ’s commitment to working with industry and the public to develop permits that support carbon sequestration in Wyoming while ensuring water quality is protected. I am so pleased to see this team being recognized, and I want to thank GWPC for all the support they provide to state groundwater programs.”

In Lily Barkau’s acceptance speech, she provided the history telling how geologic sequestration started for Wyoming and its evolution to where it is today; a rigorous program that anticipates upwards of 20 applications within the next few months.

