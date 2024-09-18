Construction underway for New Westminster elementary school expansion

CANADA, September 18 - Students and families of Queen Elizabeth Elementary will benefit from more classrooms with an addition now under construction.

“We are committed to ensuring schools can accommodate the growing number of students in New Westminster,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This project, which almost doubles the capacity of the existing school, is a crucial step toward providing the services families need as the school district welcomes new students.”

The 21-classroom addition will create 525 seats and will include a neighbourhood learning centre with space for child care. The addition is expected to be complete by fall 2026.

“This project is a clear signal that our government is providing critical services that families need in our community,” said Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough. "This will benefit our community for decades to come.”

The expansion is the result of over $34 million in Provincial funding and an additional $250,000 from the school district. Over the past seven years, nearly $80 million has been invested in the New Westminster School District to create new, safer and expanded schools.

Completed projects in the school district include École Fraser River Middle, École Qayqayt Elementary, Skwo:wech Elementary, and a seismic upgrade at Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary, providing 790 additional student spaces in the region.

“Queen Elizabeth Elementary school’s expansion ensures classrooms are ready for our growing community,” said Maya Russell, chair, New Westminster Board of Education. “With support from the Province of B.C., we can meet the needs of Queensborough’s families. This expansion stands tall in a thriving community of young families, and we’re delighted the Ministry of Education and Child Care and the Province supported this project.”

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has approved almost $6 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for schools in the province. This has resulted in more than 42,000 new student spaces and over 38,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Learn More:

To learn more about the New Westminster School District, visit: https://newwestschools.ca/

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects