Province, First Nations take next step to grow economy through partnerships, planning, conservation in northwestern B.C.

CANADA, June 3 - Updated on June 3, 2025

Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship –

“The northwest strategy will provide clarity for First Nations, industry and the public, and will advance our goal of protecting 30% of the land by 2030 on some of the most biodiverse and rugged land and watersheds in Canada. It will also create tens of billions of dollars in investment and thousands of good, family-supporting jobs for British Columbians.”

Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals –

“This strategy builds on years of co-operation between our government, First Nations and industry to strike the right balance between conservation, reconciliation and economic development. Partnerships like this will deliver the critical minerals the world needs while better protecting the air, land and waters that First Nations have stewarded since time immemorial.”

Beverly Slater, president, Tahltan Central Government –

“Phase 1 land-use plan is a significant step toward sustainable development and reconciliation. Ensuring our culturally sensitive land is off limits to development, that our air, fish, land, water and wildlife will be protected, and establishing co-management protocols for responsible resource development within Tahltan territory is not only in the best interest of the Tahltan Nation, but also in the best interest of all British Columbians.”

Jíník, Charmaine Thom, spokesperson, Taku River Tlingit First Nation –

“This long-awaited commitment marks a significant step toward right relations between the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Government of British Columbia, focused on land and water stewardship in the globally significant Taku watershed. We welcome this opportunity to build on our T’akú Tlatsini IPCA, rooted in the direction of our elders and citizens and based on generations of knowledge and decades of research and work. Through respectful collaboration and partnership, we look forward to working with the Province, stakeholders and all who care for or depend upon our territory to build a robust and thriving shared future.”

Chief Stephen Charlie, Liard First Nation​ –

“This is a world-class landscape and holds tremendous potential for a conservation economy based on outdoor recreation, tourism, research, ecosystem restoration and other sustainable activities. Across Canada, Indigenous people are taking responsibility for the future of their lands and communities, and our work is an important part of that movement.”

Tara Marsden/Naxginkw, Wilp sustainability director, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs –

“Today, we are moving forward together to protect critical salmon habitat in the Meziadin, building on decades of collaborative land-use planning. This renewed certainty will support continued economic growth in fisheries, eco-tourism and mineral exploration in less sensitive areas.”

Eva Clayton, president, Nisga’a Nation, Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government –

“The Nisga’a Lisims Government administration will be delighted to work with B.C., Canada and our neighboring First Nations across the northwest. Many of us have shared interest when it comes to our natural resources and economic vision. We look forward to reviewing the data from the multiple experts and state-of-the-art land-assessment procedures. With 25 years experience in land assessments, waterways and sustainable resource management, we are prepared to bring our best to the table and contribute to economic excellence.”

Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“The shared vision we have for the northwest is centred on reconciliation as envisioned by the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, conservation and economic growth. By building and strengthening government-to-government relationships with the Tahltan, Taku River Tlingit, Kaska Dena, Gitanyow and Nisga’a Nations, appropriately planning for and protecting the land and environment, and providing predictability and transparency in this work, we will create opportunities for good jobs and a strong economy. My gratitude and thanks to all involved.”

Tori Ball, conservation director, lands and freshwater program, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, British Columbia (CPAWS-BC) –

“CPAWS-BC is heartened that the Province is acting on its commitment to protecting the lands, waters and ways of life that make B.C. special through land-use planning carried out in partnership with First Nations. Collaborative planning has the potential to meet the dual challenge of ecological crisis and economic uncertainty by putting ecosystem and community health at the core of decision-making. We have a generational opportunity to bring people together to work toward a shared vision of a healthy future for wildlife and British Columbians alike.”

Nikki Skuce, director, Northern Confluence Initiative –

“This northwest announcement is putting commitments into action that help B.C. meet its conservation goals, while also providing greater certainty to industry through land-use planning. This ambitious pathway will help us in the northwest move forward with responsible development that protects our salmon watersheds and makes us more resilient to climate-change impacts. We look forward to participating in meaningful public engagement as planning moves forward in co-operation with Indigenous governments.”

Justin Himmelright, senior vice-president, external affairs, Skeena Gold & Silver –

“Skeena looks forward to engaging in this process. As a near-term producer of precious and critical minerals, we have first-hand experience with the work needed to permit and develop a mine in B.C. Working with all parties to establish certainty on the land is an essential step in creating prosperity for First Nations and all British Columbians.”

Rudi Fronk, CEO and chairman of the board, Seabridge Gold –

“We support the land-use planning process and welcome its focus on collaboration and reconciliation. We look forward to working with the Province, the Tahltan and the Nisga’a Nation to finalize the plan.”

Trish Jacques, board chair, Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) –

“AME shares the government’s aspiration for certainty, including establishing clear areas for critical minerals and precious metals exploration and development. While there are good signs at this early stage, from the accelerated one-year land-use planning process to allowing Notice of Work permitting and existing tenures to continue throughout the planning area, mineral explorers have invested hard work and money in areas that may be considered sensitive. AME will continue to advocate to protect mineral exploration and development for the benefit of all British Columbians.”

Katherine MacRae and Scott Ellis, co-chairs, Adventure Tourism Coalition –

“The Adventure Tourism Coalition supports the collaborative approach to land-use planning in the northwest. This process is a critical opportunity to ensure long-term ecological integrity while also recognizing the economic importance of low-impact, nature-based tourism. We remain optimistic that through meaningful engagement and Indigenous leadership, this process can result in land designations that protect sensitive areas and sustain outdoor-recreation opportunities for generations to come.”

Jeff Hanman, executive vice-president and chief strategy officer, Teck Resources –

“Northwest B.C. has tremendous potential to responsibly supply critical minerals the world needs and create economic opportunity. Working in co-operation with Indigenous communities and local stakeholders is essential to responsibly unlocking this resource potential and advancing reconciliation.”

Michael Goehring, president and CEO, Mining Association of British Columbia –

“Northwest land-use planning can unlock generational economic development in the region and across the province through a balanced, informed and inclusive process that achieves conservation objectives while accelerating permitting for provincially or nationally significant mining projects in full partnership with First Nations. Creating greater certainty for investors will strengthen B.C.’s and Canada’s position as a leading global supplier of critical minerals and metals.”

Abdul Rahman Amoadu, managing director, Africa-Canada business unit, Newmont –

“With over a century of experience, Newmont has found that shared visions between industry and communities lead to the most successful outcomes. Gaining a clearer understanding of areas of cultural significance to Indigenous groups in northwest B.C. will support more informed and effective business decisions.”

Louise Pedersen, executive director, Outdoor Recreation Council of BC –

“We welcome this commitment to inclusive land-use planning in the northwest. Recreation users have strong connections to these landscapes, and it’s important that their voices are part of the conversation. Collaborative planning can help strike the right balance between public access, conservation, economic growth and Indigenous leadership so these places can be enjoyed and cared for by all.”