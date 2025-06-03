Investment in anti-violence projects supports Indigenous people in B.C.

CANADA, June 3 - New funding for B.C.’s Path Forward Community Fund will ensure that Indigenous people have the resources they need to address violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

“Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people experience violence far too often, and decades of harmful policies and practices have created cycles that continue to affect people today,” said Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Our government is committed to ensuring that Indigenous people and communities have the resources and support they need to drive community solutions to ending violence.”

Since the Path Forward Community Fund was created in 2022, almost $21 million has been invested in community-safety planning and capacity building for Indigenous people through eligible organizations, such as First Nations, Bands, Tribal Councils and Treaty First Nation Governments; Métis chartered communities and Métis organizations; and urban/off-reserve Indigenous organizations. This includes an additional $5 million in funding this year through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

The fund is managed by the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres and has supported 86 Indigenous-led community projects. Projects have included funding to the Skidegate Band Council to run the Path Forward community workshop on anti-violence and to the Fraser Valley Métis Association to support gatherings to learn about issues affecting Métis Two-Spirit and LGBTQQIA+ communities.

“The Path Forward Community Fund is helping Indigenous communities and organizations create their own culturally safe solutions to address gender-based violence,” said Christine Boyle, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “We know there is more to do, and we’re committed to working hand-in-hand with Indigenous partners to build a province that is safer for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”

The Province has also released its 2025 status update to A Path Forward: Priorities and Early Strategies for B.C., which responds to the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

B.C.’s Path Forward 2025 status update outlines the progress that has been made in addressing the systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in B.C. and highlights key actions the government is taking to continue this critical work. These key actions include implementing the Anti-Racism Act, which establishes a whole-of-government approach to dismantling systemic racism and advancing racial equity, and Safe and Supported: B.C.’s Gender-Based Violence Action Plan, which sets out important steps the Province is taking to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

The release of the 2025 Path Forward report coincides with the sixth anniversary of Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which was issued on June 3, 2019.

B.C.’s Path Forward includes 28 mandate-letter commitments that align with the inquiry’s 231 Calls for Justice and demonstrate the Province’s determination to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Support for the Path Forward Community Fund also furthers the ongoing work under B.C.'s Gender-Based Violence Action Plan.

Quotes:

Rechie Valdez, federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality –

“Everyone deserves to feel safe – including Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Indigenous-led solutions that reflect culture, community and lived experience are key to ending gender-based violence. Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, the Government of Canada is supporting B.C.’s Path Forward Community Fund – a step toward reconciliation and a future rooted in safety, dignity and healing.”

Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity –

“Our commitment to addressing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people is unwavering. We honour the work that has been done, and we recognize that there is much more to do in addressing the root causes of violence, including colonialism, racism and misogyny.”

Julie Robertson, interim executive director of BCAAFC –

“Indigenous people cannot truly heal without the financial freedom to facilitate their own healing their way. Each year, when we receive the Path Forward Community Fund applications, we see the creative and culturally safe solutions that Indigenous communities and organizations come up with that target their community’s specific needs at that time. This funding ensures that Indigenous communities are able to adapt their approach to their community’s evolving needs.”

Learn More:

To read the 2025 Path Forward Report, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/download/BBAEE8B72E28431188AC27ED33692B68

For more information about the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres and the Path Forward Community Fund, visit: https://bcaafc.com/

To read the Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, visit: https://www.mmiwg-ffada.ca/final-report/