F&G is recognizing Chronic Wasting Disease Awareness Week, Sept. 23-29

Idaho Fish and Game is recognizing Chronic Wasting Disease Awareness Week, Sept. 23-29. The goal is to help hunters, and others who value Idaho’s wildlife, to learn and understand why managing the disease is critical to Idaho’s future, and the role hunters play in it.

Fish and Game State Wildlife Manager Rick Ward sums it up: “I think hunters should be paying attention to CWD because it affects what they love to do, which is to hunt,” Ward said “We talk a lot about legacy, and how we’re going to manage hunting down the road, and we don’t want CWD to manage hunting for us.”

Fish and Game is trying to slow the spread of CWD and keep the percentage of animals infected as low as possible. CWD is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose, and there is no cure or vaccination. CWD can’t be eradicated because it remains in the environment for decades. To learn more about CWD, go to idfg.idaho.gov/cwd.

It was first discovered in Idaho in 2021 in the Slate Creek area between Whitebird and Riggins, and Fish and Game also detected it in Unit 23 last year, and in July in Unit 1 in the Panhandle.

Effective CWD management requires wildlife managers and hunters to adapt to changing conditions as Fish and Game gathers new information about where the disease is found - and is not found - based on testing.

Stacey Dauwalter, Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Program Coordinator said hunters need to think long term about CWD, and actions they take now can affect the future.

“I would say this disease has direct impacts on Idaho’s hunting heritage, so there may be a lot of conflict and controversy over what we’re trying to do, but what we’re doing now is trying to ensure there’s deer for your grandkids and great grandkids,” she said.

Hunters must know the current CWD rules

Deer hunters have mandatory CWD testing for five hunting units in central Idaho including units 14, 18, 23, 24 and 32A. Elk and moose have been removed from mandatory testing because they are much less susceptible to CWD, but Fish and Game will still test any hunters’ elk and moose statewide.

CWD management zone

Unit 14 and Unit 18 also comprise the CWD Management Zone for 2024. CWD testing is mandatory for all harvested deer in those units. Unit 15 was removed from the CWD Management Zone after extensive testing showed no animals testing positive for CWD.

The following rules apply to hunting in a CWD Management Zone:

It is unlawful to transport any whole carcass of a deer, elk, or moose out of Units 14 and 18 except heads or lymph nodes transported to Fish and Game for CWD sampling. Antlers or skull caps may be retained after sampling by Fish and Game staff, but the remainder of the head will remain for proper disposal. For details and full rules, go the CWD webpage.

Heads should remain in the field if lymph nodes are removed for delivery to Fish and Game for CWD testing.

Caped animals (with the skull) may be taken to a taxidermist or meat processor, but may not leave Units 14 or 18 and must still be presented to Fish and Game staff for sampling.

Heads or lymph nodes must be submitted for testing within 10 days of harvest.

If hunters, or those who salvage an animal, retain the quarters, they should double-bag all bones and nonedible portions of the animal and dispose of them in a landfill when finished processing the meat.

Mandatory testing units

While testing is mandatory in Units 23, 24, and 32A, they are not in the CWD management zone, so there are no carcass transport restrictions.

Voluntary CWD testing

Fish and Game encourages deer, elk and moose hunters statewide to have their animals tested at no cost to the hunter. Hunters can check the status of their animal online, and Fish and Game will notify any hunter of a positive result.

Tips for hunters

Make plans for CWD testing: Work it into your hunting season by knowing the locations of check stations, head and lymph node drop-off sites and regional offices so you can conveniently have your animal tested. Hunters can also request a test kit prior to your hunt so you can submit a sample yourself.

Understand the long game: It’s easy to take the attitude of “it’s not where I hunt so it doesn’t affect me.” Everyone doing their part to help detect CWD and abide by rules pertaining to CWD will help manage this disease and preserve Idaho’s big game hunting heritage for future generations.