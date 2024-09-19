Modigent Celebrates National Inclusion Week, September 23-29, 2024

Modigent Celebrates National Inclusion Week

Modigent Highlights Success of Uncommon Giving and Introduces Digital Suggestion Box for Team Members

Our goal is to create a workplace that embraces diversity in all its forms... We want every team member to feel heard and able to bring their full, authentic selves to work.” — Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a leader in next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, is participating in National Inclusion Week as part of its focus on building an inclusive and diverse workplace from coast to coast. This year, Modigent is reinforcing its commitment to ensuring that its workforce reflects the communities where the company operates.“Our goal is to create a workplace that embraces diversity in all its forms – across gender, nationality, orientation, and abilities,” said CEO Dan Bueschel. “Inclusivity is a core value at Modigent. We want every team member to feel heard and able to bring their full, authentic selves to work.”To support this goal, Modigent has launched a company-wide initiative in partnership with Syntrio, to provide all team members with a mechanism to submit suggestions directly to executive leadership. Suggestions can be submitted via Syntrio’s digital suggestion box, which ensures that all team members, whether in the office or the field, have the opportunity to contribute ideas directly to executive leadership. Suggestions may involve improving team member engagement and morale, reducing costs, improving quality, or giving back to our communities.“We understand that inclusivity is a broad topic, for us it means ongoing efforts to allow our team members to express their unique cultural identities while contributing to the organization’s success,” added Bueschel.During National Inclusion Week, Modigent will also highlight its efforts in corporate philanthropy and community support through its Uncommon Giving platform, emphasizing its commitment to inclusion both within and outside the company.Modigent remains focused on diversity and inclusion as essential elements of its corporate identity. The company is proud of its diverse workforce and is dedicated to continuing these efforts.For additional information visit www.modigent.com

