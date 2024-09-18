Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,116 in the last 365 days.

State Agencies Gather to Collaborate to Better Serve Californians' Legal Aid Needs

The entities specifically discussed ways to collaborate in improving legal aid services related to homelessness, mental health, immigration, and consumer protection. Legal aid nonprofits are one of the principal means by which low-income and underserved Californians access government programs, making improved collaboration among state agencies and nonprofits critical. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Agencies Gather to Collaborate to Better Serve Californians' Legal Aid Needs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more