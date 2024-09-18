State Agencies Gather to Collaborate to Better Serve Californians' Legal Aid Needs

The entities specifically discussed ways to collaborate in improving legal aid services related to homelessness, mental health, immigration, and consumer protection. Legal aid nonprofits are one of the principal means by which low-income and underserved Californians access government programs, making improved collaboration among state agencies and nonprofits critical.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.