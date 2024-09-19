San Diego International Film Festival and Women In Cloud Unite for AI Film Scholarships Worth 2.25M

San Diego International Film Festival and Women In Cloud Unite to Champion Representation with AI Film Scholarships and 2.25M in Funding

San Diego International Film Festival and Women In Cloud unite to offer AI skills training worth $2.25M to unlock opportunities for diverse filmmakers.

We are thrilled to provide the film community with the tools, resources, and funding needed to create content that not only inspires, but also addresses the challenges of the future AI economy.” — Chaitra Vedullapalli

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Diego International Film Festival (SDIFF) and Women In Cloud (WIC) have announced their collaboration to support talent development for filmmakers in the AI economy.This partnership aims to unlock key opportunities for filmmakers and women leaders, focusing on diverse and underrepresented talents.Beginning at the 2024 San Diego International Film Festival, the rollout of this partnership will include two initiatives: the AI Skilling Initiative and the launch of the next round of MxW Ventures fund, aimed at creating women focused content.The AI Skilling Initiative will distribute Industry-verified AI credentials to 500 filmmakers to the San Diego International Film Festival ecosystem. These credentials worth 2.25M dollars will provide essential AI skills to leverage technology in the storytelling and production processes of filmmaking.MxW Ventures Fund is committed to supporting the production of films and documentaries focused on social good, gender inclusivity, and technological impact.The partnership is the latest in an on-going effort from Women In Cloud to unite the tech and film industries. Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of Women In Cloud, called it a critical step forward, “We are thrilled to provide the film community with the tools, resources, and funding needed to create content that not only inspires, but also addresses the challenges of the future AI economy.”Tonya Mantooth, CEO and Artistic Director of the San Diego International Film Festival, highlighted the importance of uniting these two industries, “The intersection of film and technology is where the future of storytelling lies. This collaboration with Women in Cloud is an exciting opportunity to not only elevate the conversation about gender representation in the film industry but to actively equip filmmakers with the skills and resources they need to thrive in an AI-driven world. We believe that by unlocking access to AI skills and movie funding, we can empower creators to tell impactful stories that matter.”By uniting tech leaders and filmmakers, this partnership aims to explore how AI can positively impact the film industry and be used to foster economic growth and drive inclusivity in film and tech.###About San Diego International Film Festival:SDIFF is Southern California’s premier film festival, showcasing independent films from around the world. With a focus on creativity and social impact, SDIFF offers filmmakers and audiences the opportunity to explore diverse stories that inspire change. sdfilmfest.com/About Women in Cloud:Women In Cloud is a community-led organization dedicated to generating $1B in new net economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030. Through strategic partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policymakers to drive job creation, diversity and inclusion, technology innovation, and sustainability. Aligning with the ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals and giving women a powerful platform to accelerate as industry leaders. womenincloud.com

