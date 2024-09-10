Stella Foundation and Women In Cloud Partner to Accelerate GTM Success in the Enterprise Customer Ecosystem

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stella Foundation and Women In Cloud (WIC) announced a strategic partnership focused on accelerating Go-To-Market (GTM) success within the enterprise customer ecosystem. This collaboration unites innovative strategies and resources to empower companies through Cloud and AI certifications, enterprise B2B GTM coaching, and leadership development.The partnership was created to ensure enterprise customers are well-equipped to thrive in today’s competitive market. Cheryl Contee, CEO of The Impact Seat Foundation shared, “We are thrilled as a leading sponsor of Stella and a strategic partner of Women In Cloud to see how these organizations will accelerate the expansion of entrepreneurship resources in the startup ecosystem.”The initiatives of this partnership include the AI and Cyber Microsoft Certification and Credential Access, Enterprise B2B GTM Coaching with Accenture, the Cosell GTM Leadership Lab, and access to a screening of Women In Cloud’s debut documentary ICONS.The AI and Cyber Microsoft Certification and Credential Access will provide two hundred and fifty women-led companies the opportunity for three employees to get certified and credentialed on Microsoft technologies. Valued at $15,000 per company, this initiative is designed to enhance employees ’ skills to ensure organizations remain at the forefront of technological advancements.The Enterprise B2B GTM Coaching with Accenture will provide thirty tech companies access to enterprise-focused coaching on product and market fit, strategies, GTM plays, and more from October through December 2024.The Cosell GTM Leadership Lab will provide forty companies free access to a course designed to enhance their leadership capabilities and GTM strategies to optimize their co-sell partnerships with Microsoft, adopt co-sell campaigns, and drive greater success in the market.In addition, Stella and WIC will invite all investors and companies to one of the Red Carpet screenings of ICONS, taking place across the US, Canada, Europe, and India. This Oscar-qualified documentary was produced by Women In Cloud and provides a powerful conversation on women trailblazers in technology and their achievements.About Stella:Founded in 2012, Stella connects women founders and investors to the right resources – at theright time – in their journeys. From ideation to funding to exit, women founders and investors look to Stella for its powerful constellation of support made up of an inclusive community, curriculum, access to capital events including the annual Women’s Venture Summit, advisory services, and funding opportunities. For more information, contact https://stella.co/ About Women In Cloud:Women In Cloud is a community-led economic development organization dedicated to taking collective action to generate $1b in new net economic access for women entrepreneurs and professionals by 2030 through global partnerships with corporations, community leaders, and policymakers. All of these are united by the ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals that are driven by job creation, diversity and inclusion, technology innovation, and sustainability, giving women a powerful platform to accelerate as industry leaders. womenincloud.com/About The Impact Seat Foundation:The Impact Seat Foundation is creating a world in which women, particularly women of color, can thrive as business leaders. At the heart of TISF’s mission is its Full Stack Philanthropy model, which strategically melds impact investing, grantmaking, and advocacy to accelerate an expanded and equitable economy for all.

