Delta’s largest-ever tidal wetland restoration project completed, reducing flood risk and supporting wildlife

Lookout Slough levee breaching today in Solano County

B-Roll and Photos

This multi-benefit project supports the state’s ambitious targets for nature-based solutions that combat the effects of climate change, and is part of the state’s effort to build more, faster through upgrades to critical infrastructure and other projects across California.

Lookout Slough broke ground in June 2022 and included building over three miles of a 25-foot-tall setback levee, which provides 100-year flood protection with allowances for future sea level rise; excavating 26 miles of open tidal channels; and restoring native habitat through natural revegetation and other strategies. Lookout Slough will also provide recreational opportunities for wildlife viewing, fishing, and more.

Lookout Slough is one of more than a hundred ongoing projects statewide led or supported by the Department of Water Resources aimed at creating habitat and protecting special status species in California’s waterways to help manage the water needs of millions of Californians and balance that with the needs of our environment and ecosystems.

More information about the project and content from today’s levee breaching can be found here.