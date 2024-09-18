Disaster Assistance for Pennsylvania Survivors of Tropical Storm Debby Tops $1 Million

HARRISBURG, Pa. – More than $1 million has been approved for homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania after Tropical Storm Debby from August 9-10, 2024.

“This milestone highlights the hard work of partners at the local, county, state and federal levels,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “We will continue helping individuals get this critical assistance as they continue on their journey of recovery after this devastating flooding.”

Since the disaster declaration was approved on September 11, FEMA teams have been working hard to reach survivors where they are. “FEMA is committed to communities impacted by Tropical Storm Debby,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Mark O’Hanlon. “I am grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for their continued partnership in our mission to help survivors on their road to recovery.”

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of four counties: Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union. Survivors can apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance can apply at a Disaster Recovery Center, apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App on your phone, or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Disaster Survivor Assistance teams speaking with a disaster survivor in Tioga County (Photo: Nicholas Monteleone / FEMA)

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.

