FEMA To Hold 4 More Public Events To Assist Applicants

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky homeowners and renters are invited to meet with FEMA in person. Kentuckians can talk with FEMA experts to ask questions and learn everything they want to know about FEMA assistance.

FEMA, other federal agencies and local resources will provide one-on-one assistance. Disaster survivors and anyone interested in learning about federal assistance are welcome to visit these public events.

Applicants who want to understand their FEMA letter, to receive help with applications and appeals, and to learn about contract estimations, repairs and new builds are encouraged to get their questions answered at one of the four events.

Pennyrile Area Development Center 300 Hammond Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Sept. 20, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. CT and Sept. 21, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Flatwoods Senior Center 2513 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139

Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. ET and Sept. 28, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. ET

Dunn Missionary Baptist Church 4855 Charleston Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Oct. 4, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. CT and Oct. 5, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Muhlenberg County Training Center 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330

Oct. 11, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. CT and Oct. 12, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Apply for FEMA Assistance

Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.