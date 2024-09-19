Construction has commenced on Pizá Golf's extensive master plan development in Aguascalientes - Zitara

Zitara Groundbreaking

-600 attendees gathered at the groundbreaking of Aguascalientes Master Planned Community and Golf Course, marking a major milestone in the area's development-

I am thrilled to be part of such a prestigious and ambitious project like Zitara Golf,” — Agustin Pizá, the Master Planner and Designer of the Zitara Golf Course

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pizá Golf, acclaimed worldwide as a leading firm in architecture and golf course design, known for its award-winning designs and innovative concepts, is delighted to announce the commencement of construction for the Zitara Ciudad Residencial and Golf Club project.Zitara is a master-planned community, a real estate development by Grupo Plusvalterra, created to provide a singular location for living, working, relaxing, and golfing. As the first expansive project in Aguascalientes, it covers two hundred hectares (480 acres) and boasts an integrated development encompassing residential, commercial, sports, and cultural zones. Moreover, it aims to become a regional benchmark with its top-tier amenities.The project is set to unfold in five stages across a decade, creating 1,700 direct and 13,500 indirect jobs. Zitara will boast a mixed-use, master-planned community, encompassing a business center, medical cluster, commercial zones, an event garden, a sports and cultural club, a championship golf course, and residential condominiums.Dignitaries attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Zitara, including the Governor of Aguascalientes, Tere Jiménez, who laid the first stone. “Aguascalientes is one of the states in the country with the greatest growth opportunities in the real estate sector; we welcome this new project that will grow on solid ground, in this land of giants. Here, investments have flourished, and sustainable projects are promoted,” emphasized Jiménez.Also, in attendance, was Christian Aldana, General Director of Grupo Plusvalterra, he thanked the governor for supporting this comprehensive project. “Zitara is a purposeful project that has it all; and the team to make this dream, which originated in 2020, a reality. Today, we gather to lay the first stone,” commented Aldana.Alfonso Dávalos, the Director of the Zitara Ciudad Residencial and Golf Club project, along with Bernardo Pozas, the Designer of Club Zitara, and Agustin Pizá, the Master Planner and Designer of the Zitara Golf Course, celebrated the laying of the first stone at the ceremony.“I am thrilled to be part of such a prestigious and ambitious project like Zitara Golf. I want to thank Plusvalterra for placing their trust in our firm and for letting us create what should be the best 18-hole experience in inland Mexico,” stated Pizá.The luxurious Zitara master planned community is set to boast an 18-hole championship golf course crafted by Pizá, featuring six illuminated holes and a driving range for nighttime enjoyment. This area will not only be lit but will also offer music, fire pits, and food and beverage services to create the ultimate golfing experience.About Plusvalterra Group:Plusvalterra is a development company originating from Aguascalientes, due to the great growth of the city. Our goal is to be a consistent benchmark in the real estate industry for our high-value perception products and services in the eyes of our clients, investors, and teams. The company seeks to elevate market standards (for the benefit of the entire sector and the end consumer) through the products it offers, marketing strategies, product support, and more. Plusvalterra is a young company with a desire to implement new models of real estate projects, generating areas while always improving the environment in which our projects are established.About Pizá Golf Founder – Arch. Agustin Pizá, MSc:Award-winning architect Agustin Pizá has earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from ITESM and a Master’s Degree in Golf Course Architecture from the Edinburgh University in Scotland. He is a proud member of both the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) and the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA).Pizá, recognized with many international accolades, has garnered a reputation for “Re-defining Golf Facilities” with his unique design concepts – Wellness Golf, Multi-purpose Golf, and Butterfly Golf. He was recognized by Forbes Magazine twice as one of the top one hundred inventive minds from Mexico. Golf Inc. Magazine featured him in 2022 as one of the TOP nine innovators in the golf industry and recently, was included as one of the Top Five 2023 Visionaries of the Year. Sport Illustrated included Pizá in their top four golf course architects to watch. He is the Director of the First Tee in Mexico.For 26 years, Pizá has worked on world class golf developments. His designs are known for delivering quality, aesthetic, and strategic golf.

