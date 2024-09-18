Requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for Severe Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul today requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden to support the ongoing recovery of communities in Suffolk, Oswego and Lewis counties impacted by record rainfall and widespread flash flooding that resulted in substantial damage on August 18-19, 2024. The request seeks funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs. If granted, this declaration would grant federal recovery funding to Suffolk, Oswego and Lewis counties to cover damages and some response operations, as well as direct support for individuals and homeowners in Suffolk County.

“My administration is taking every measure possible to ensure the full recovery of communities affected by the mid-August severe weather,” Governor Hochul said. “By requesting a Major Disaster Declaration, we are moving closer to getting the people of Suffolk, Oswego and Lewis county the resources they need to rebuild.”

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, to provide funding to local governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

Individual Assistance provides direct support for individuals and homeowners. New Yorkers may also be able to receive funds for other uninsured or under-insured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property or funds for moving and storage, or medical, dental and child care. Homeowners and renters should make every effort to document their losses. In counties that qualify for Individual Assistance, eligible homeowners will work directly with FEMA to obtain funding. Assistance can include funds for temporary housing units, housing and driveway repairs, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and legal services.

Following a disaster, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ (DHSES) Disaster Recovery Office works directly with counterparts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and impacted local governments to assess damages caused by, and costs related to, the disaster. Once these assessments are complete, FEMA validates whether the state and impacted counties have reached the required federal damage thresholds. Following that process, the Governor then requests a Major Disaster Declaration from the President.

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Extreme weather spurred by climate change has touched nearly every corner of New York this summer. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, state agencies responded immediately to this storm, and, in the weeks since, have worked tirelessly to both build a strong application for federal relief and secure state funding for impacted homeowners. We will continue to work closely with our local counterparts to access every form of federal recovery funding that these impacted communities are entitled to.”

Extremely heavy rainfall and widespread flash flooding impacted Suffolk County starting August 18, and continued through the morning of August 19, leaving a trail of destruction that led to multiple swiftwater rescues, severely damaged roads, major road closures, sinkholes, dam failure and flooded residences and buildings that required evacuations.

The flooding was so significant that the National Weather Service declared the first-ever flash flood emergency for Suffolk County, which indicates an immediate threat to life safety. This event was a 1-in-1,000-year rain event for the impacted area. Multiple swiftwater rescues occurred, especially in the Town of Brookhaven, during the early morning hours of August 19, and the Mill Pond Dam failed completely causing six families to be displaced. Various roads washed out, including Rocky Point Road, Hagerman Landing Road, and numerous primary and secondary roads were closed due to major flooding, including Route 25A in both directions.

Over 2,000 residents and business owners experienced flood damage in some capacity, and Stony Brook University had to relocate and/or shelter hundreds of students and completely cancel move-in day due to the amount of infrastructure damage across campus.

In Lewis County, the grounds of Lowville Academy were flooded for the second time this summer. Classrooms are unsuitable for students and staff, while the athletic fields and playground have been rendered unusable. If granted, this would be the second Major Disaster Declaration Lewis County has received in 2024. Earlier this year, Cortland, Essex, Hamilton, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties all received a Major Disaster Declaration for impacts stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on July 10-11.

In Oswego County, heavy rainfall washed out town and county roads, culverts, and shoulders. The rain came down with such force that 6-foot steel culverts and thousand-pound concrete headwalls were displaced and caused flooding and erosion on roadways.

On August 23, Governor Hochul Declared a State of Emergency and announced emergency assistance to support homeowners impacted by flash flooding caused by the record rainfall. At Governor Hochul’s direction, New York Homes and Community Renewal launched an emergency repair program that would provide grants of $50,000 to eligible homeowners in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Lewis County was granted access to this program, as well as low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration following severe weather earlier this summer.