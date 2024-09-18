Undetectable AI expands multi-lingual capabilities

UD - Undetectable.ai 2023 logo

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Undetectable AI just rolled out new support for additional languages. “We’ve updated our website to further support non-English speakers and give them a better experience,” says Undetectable AI co-founder and CEO Christian Perry.The new improvements include updates in German Spanish , and French , amongst others. The Undetectable AI detector and humanizer previously supported over 50+ languages; however, this new update targets the entire user experience by translating the website pages into the user's chosen language.“Our users are worldwide, and as we continue to grow, we want to improve our product for everyone, everywhere.” - Devan Leos, Undetectable AI CCO.Statistia.com states that English is the most widely spoken language in the world (with 1.5 billion speakers), followed by Mandarin (1.1 billion speakers). Hindi and Spanish are the third and fourth most spoken languages.Leos says, “A lot of people get the idea that because so many people speak and understand English, it’s the only language they should focus on. But we believe in absolute inclusivity and accessibility.”Undetectable AI has more updates planned for the 2024 Q4 roadmap, which includes a new model update, the release of additional (unannounced) AI products, and future strategic partnerships.

