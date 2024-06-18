Jay Bloom to lead Nevadans for Judicial Accountability and Review (NJAR)
I'm happy to announce the launch of the Nevada Judicial Accountability and Review Political Action Committee (NJAR PAC). It's time to reform the nevada judiciary. Nevadans deserve better!"LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas resident and businessman Jay Bloom announced he will lead the NJAR.
— Jay Bloom
The Nevadans for Judicial Accountability and Review (NJAR), a Political Action Committee (PAC) dedicated to leading efforts in judicial reform for the State of Nevada, officially announces its campaign today. The official announcement was first published via Jay Bloom's X profile.
"I’m happy to announce the launch of the Nevada Judicial Accountability and Review Political Action Committee (NJAR PAC). It’s time to reform the #nevada judiciary. Nevadans deserve better! #lasvegas" reads Bloom's post on X.
With an initial financial commitment of $3,000,000 and a goal to raise at least $10,000,000 over the next two years, NJAR aims to make Nevada a better place for businesses and residents by addressing issues within the state's judiciary system.
Since its formation on December 14, 2022, NJAR has explored various approaches to reform Nevada's judiciary.
The PAC's founders have heard numerous stories of judges making arbitrary and capricious decisions out of incompetence, indifference, or even malice, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake and ruining the lives and businesses of many Nevadans.
With limited options for holding these judges accountable, such as their reelection every six years, Nevadans are often forced to endure the consequences of a judge not dutifully performing their responsibilities.
"Nearly every Nevada resident and business will encounter the judiciary at some point in their lives, whether through criminal or civil allegations, family court, probate court, small claims court, or traffic court," said Jay Bloom, co-founder of NJAR.
"The process can be expensive and have sweeping impacts on people's lives, as the judiciary has been entrusted with enormous authority and autonomy. While most jurists have good intentions, some lose their way or were never qualified in the first place, and can ruin many Nevadans' lives and businesses with a rampage of capricious and unjustifiable decisions."
Nevada's judiciary has been criticized by various organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which ranked its courts as among the most anti-business in the nation.
In a recent national survey released by the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform (ILR), Nevada's lawsuit climate ranked 37th in the country, placing it in the bottom tier.
"Seven out of ten survey respondents say a state's lawsuit environment is likely to impact important business decisions at their company, such as where to locate or expand their businesses, a 13 percent increase from survey results just five years ago," according to the ILR report titled "Nevada's Lawsuit Climate Ranks Among Nation's Worst."
Lisa A. Rickard, president of the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform, stated, "Nevada, particularly Clark County, remains a haven for lawsuit abuse." The ILR report also noted that, based on a study completed by NERA Economic Consulting, "Nevada could see an increase in employment between 0.64 and 1.74% if it were to improve its legal environment."
In addition to these findings, the Lawsuit Climate Survey by the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform ranked Nevada 34th in Trial Judge Impartiality, 35th in Trial Judge Competence, 34th in Fairness, and 37th overall.
"Our PAC comes from the collective experience of Nevadans and Nevada businesses forever harmed by a percentage of the judiciary that are not competent, not interested in performing their judicial duties, or who are outright vindictive, and who are beyond reproach despite their judicial incompetence or misconduct," Bloom explained.
"To combat this potentially devastating problem of bad judges, NVJAR seeks to effect legislative change to improve the Nevada judiciary in between elections every 6 years. Additionally, NVJAR will support qualified judicial officers for reelection while seeking out and financially supporting candidates to challenge problematic incumbents, as identified by neutral metrics such as above average preemption numbers and reversal rates."
As part of its efforts to reform Nevada's judiciary, NJAR plans to work with legislators, legal experts, and community leaders to identify areas for improvement and propose solutions.
The PAC will also engage in public education campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of a fair and impartial judiciary and the impact it has on the lives of Nevadans and the state's business climate.
For more information about Nevadan for Judicial Accountability and Review (NJAR) and its mission, please contact Jay Bloom jbloom@nvjar.com
About Nevadans for Judicial Accountability and Review (NJAR):
Nevadans for Judicial Accountability and Review (NJAR) is a Political Action Committee led by Jay Bloom, formed to lead efforts in judicial reform for the State of Nevada, making the state a better place for businesses and residents.
Jay Bloom is a Las Vegas-based American investor and entrepreneur.
The PAC seeks to effect legislative change to improve the Nevada judiciary in between elections every six years and support qualified judicial officers for reelection while challenging problematic incumbents.
