Art Division presents Heavenly Bodies, an exploration of celestial influence and inner wisdom

Exhibition curated by Art Division students Leah Fuentes and Jenny Payan. On view from October 12 to December 14, 2024 at the Art Division Gallery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heavenly BodiesExhibition Dates: October 12 - December 14, 2024Opening Reception: Saturday, October 12, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PMLocation: Art Division Gallery, 2432 W. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057Art Division is excited to announce their newest exhibition, Heavenly Bodies, which invites viewers to explore the profound cultural, scientific, and spiritual influence of the cosmos on our lives. The exhibition will feature prints, paintings, and mixed media work. Curated by Art Division students Leah Fuentes and Jenny Payan, Heavenly Bodies will be on view from October 12 to December 14, 2024, with an opening reception on Saturday, October 12th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Art Division Gallery. Art Division is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and training under-served youth in the visual arts.Heavenly Bodies features a constellation of mixed media works created by Art Division students and community members. This exhibition not only highlights the artistic talent nurtured at Art Division but also underscores the critical role that research, collaboration, and inspiration play in the development of each piece. The show is designed to be a reflection of the collective curiosity and creativity sparked by the cosmos, offering a space for reflection, connection, and spiritual growth.Heavenly Bodies emerged from a deeply personal journey experienced by curators Jenny Payan, Leah Fuentes, and Luis Motta. They sought to reconnect with the night sky's wonders after feeling a profound disconnection from its beauty. Born and raised in the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, there is an inherent marring of the starry night sky due to light pollution. This disconnection is even more clear every time we leave the city and have opportunities to star gaze. Seeing the differences in the night sky in the city and outside of it we sense a great loss of not being able to access the star filled sky every night. This introspective exploration inspired Heavenly Bodies, where artists were encouraged to delve into how celestial phenomena shape our inner lives, prompting conversations around ancestral guidance, cultural wisdom, and the rekindling of our spiritual relationships with the universe.“Unable to find solace in the stars, I turned to my inner wisdom,” says curator, Jenny Payan. “This journey began with a conscious effort to reconnect with the cosmos—driving away from the luminous sprawl of Los Angeles to commune with the night sky. Under the expansive canopy of stars, I felt the absence of something that was missing throughout my youth. Realizing the void left by this overwhelming sense of loss, compelled me to join this project with co-curators Leah and Luis for this exhibition at Art Division, allowing me to explore these themes more deeply.”In addition to the visual artworks, Heavenly Bodies will feature a series of public programs, including artist talks, workshops, and community events designed to deepen the audience's engagement with the exhibition's themes.Heavenly Bodies is a reflection of Jenny and Leah’s shared curiosity about the cosmos, their relentless research, and creative collaboration with other artists. The exhibition offers visitors a chance to explore how celestial phenomena shape our inner lives.Jennifer Payan (she/her) was born and raised in Los Angeles. She is an emerging artist, museum professional and student in SJSU's online Masters program for Library and Information Science. In her art practice she works with photography, printmaking, painting, drawing, and ceramics. She currently works as a Temporary Assistant Registrar, Loans and Exhibitions at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and an Arts Associate with the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery.Leah Fuentes (she/her) is a writer, event curator, and multimedia artist based in Los Angeles. While her writing is engrossed in intricate family dynamics, she explores these themes through physical and digital media, often with sculpture, experimental video, and digital collages. She currently coordinates and produces Music Videos and Branded Content and assists in Film and Television.Learn More: artdivision.org/heavenly-bodies SUPPORT ART DIVISIONYour contributions will directly support Art Division’s mission to empower young artists through focused instruction, individualized tutoring, and personal support, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and obtain careers in the arts. Donations can be made online at artdivision.org/donate Art Division offers focused instruction, individualized tutoring and personal support, giving students the tools they need to pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency and obtain careers in the arts and related fields.FOLLOW USStay updated on all events and campaign progress through our social media channels:Instagram: @artdivisionla Facebook: ArtDivision.orgYouTube: Art Division LAABOUT ART DIVISIONArt Division is a non-profit (501)(c)3 organization dedicated to training and supporting under-served youth committed to studying the visual arts. We provide in-depth services to young adults aged 18-27, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and build careers in the arts. We are committed to community engagement and fostering a thriving arts community in the Rampart District of Los Angeles.CONTACTFor more information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Leah Fuentes at leahfuentesfilm@gmail.com or text (619)-787-1011.For high resolution images contact Guillermo Perez at guillermo@artdivision.org

