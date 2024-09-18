Albella by Elena Gamalova Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Albella

Elena Gamalova's Brand Identity Design for Villa Albella Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of graphic design, has announced Albella by Elena Gamalova as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Albella as an outstanding example of innovative and effective design within the graphic industry.Albella's brand identity design offers a compelling solution for Villa Albella, seamlessly blending Tuscan-inspired aesthetics with modern design principles. The visual identity not only represents the villa as a destination but also encapsulates the experience it offers, inviting visitors to rejuvenate amidst the tranquility of nature. This design approach aligns with the growing trend of creating immersive and meaningful brand experiences in the graphic design industry.The award-winning design stands out for its harmonious fusion of timeless rural elegance and natural allure. The incorporation of two floral branches symbolizes unity amidst diversity, rooted in a shared history. The design's strength lies in its ability to honor Tuscany's rich cultural heritage while accommodating the vision of the villa's new owners, creating a sanctuary for culture, history, and unity.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Elena Gamalova's design excellence and her team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of graphic design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. It also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and creating designs that make a positive impact on the industry and society at large.Project MembersAlbella was designed by Creative Director and Designer Elena Gamalova, who led the project from concept to completion, ensuring a cohesive and impactful visual identity.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Elena GamalovaElena Gamalova is a seasoned designer with over 15 years of experience, contributing to the development of visual identities, brand strategies, and packaging for startups and global brands. Her work has been featured in notable publications such as Packaging of the World and the Dieline. Gamalova believes in design as a strategic and problem-solving tool that can positively contribute to society.About Villa AlbellaVilla Albella is part of Colline Albelle Estate in Riaparbella, Italy. The estate spans 18 hectares, including vineyards, olive groves, and forests, offering visitors picturesque strolls and revealing the beauty of the area's white hills. The villa serves as a sanctuary for culture, history, and unity, providing a vibrant hub for artistic expression, culinary exploration, and intercultural dialogue.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly creative and practical designs that demonstrate professional execution and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs showcase a skillful blend of form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that awarded designs meet pre-established evaluation criteria in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

