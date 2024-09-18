Public Notice: Reappointment of U.S. Chief Bankruptcy Judge for Eighth Circuit

The current term of office of Chief Judge Shon Kaelberer Hastings, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the District of North Dakota, at Fargo is due to expire on September 8, 2025. The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit is considering the reappointment of Chief Judge Shon Kaelberer Hastings to a new term of office and has determined that she appears to merit reappointment subject to public notice and opportunity for public comment.

Upon reappointment, the incumbent would continue to exercise the jurisdiction of a bankruptcy judge as specified in United States Code; title 28, United States Code; title 11, and the Bankruptcy Amendments and Federal Judgeship Act of 1984, Pub. L. No. 98-353, §§ 101-122, 98 Stat. 333-346. In bankruptcy cases and proceedings referred by the district court, the incumbent would continue to perform the duties of a bankruptcy judge that might include holding status conferences, conducting hearings and trials, making final determinations, entering orders and judgments, and submitting proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law to the district court.

Members of the bar and the public are invited to submit comments for consideration by the court of appeals regarding the reappointment of Chief Bankruptcy Judge Shon Kaelberer Hastings to a new term of office. All comments will be kept confidential and should be directed to Millie B. Adams, Circuit Executive, 111 South 10th Street, Suite 26.325, St. Louis, Missouri 63102-1116 or by e-mail at CE8employment1@ca8.uscourts.gov.

Comments must be received before Friday, November 15, 2024.