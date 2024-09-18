COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES TEXANS TO OBSERVE NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH BY HELPING OTHERS

“Our agricultural community is stronger when we act together.”

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller urges all Texans to recognize National Suicide Prevention Month by learning to recognize the signs of farm stress, supporting those who may be at risk, and helping to break the stigma around asking for help. He especially urged community leaders to step up and have open conversations about the critical importance of mental health, reminding us that we’re all in this together.

“In farming, it’s easy to push through by shutting out fear, worry, and stress—but sometimes, that means you’re locking yourself away from the help and support you need,” Commissioner Miller said. “A few words from a pastor, a county extension agent, or even a trusted friend can unlock that door and let the light back in. We all have a role to play in preventing suicide and making sure no one faces these challenges alone.”

Farmers and ranchers are particularly vulnerable to suicide, with rates that rival those of combat veterans. Studies show they are three to four times more likely to take their own lives than workers in other industries. Unique stressors—such as extreme weather, fluctuating markets, and heavy financial risk—create immense pressure on those in agriculture. The risk is further compounded by a culture that often discourages openly discussing emotions and seeking help, perpetuating the stigma around mental health in the agricultural community.

“Farmers are wired to take care of everyone else before themselves,” Commissioner Miller said. “We take pride in self-reliance and toughness, but that’s exactly why it’s so important for others in our agricultural family to step in and start the conversation about farm stress. Sometimes, it takes someone else to remind us that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Commissioner Miller encouraged Texans in agricultural and rural communities to recognize the symptoms of stress and signs of suicide risk. They include:

A decline in the care of pets and livestock

An increase in farm accidents

Suggesting people would be better off without them

Giving away prized possessions.

Familiarize yourselves with key mental health resources such as the AgriStress Helpline at 833-897-2474. The AgriStress Helpline is a free and confidential crisis and support line that anyone can call or text 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Whether you’re seeking help for yourself or someone else, the AgriStress Helpline is available 24/7 with trained, compassionate professionals ready to assist you,” Commissioner Miller said. “They can guide you through finding the right words and support you need. By coming together, we can prevent suicide from tearing apart our agricultural family. Remember, we are stronger when we stand united.”

For more information on the AgriStress helpline and other resources, please visit FarmLifeHelp.com.

If you are suffering from stress or thoughts of suicide, or know someone who is, please call or text the AgriStress Helpline at 833-897-2474.