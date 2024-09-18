Public Lands Lawsuit Clarified

September 18, 2024

The State of Utah has filed a significant lawsuit challenging federal ownership of 18.5 acres of land within its borders. Today, the Legally Speaking Podcast guest is Solicitor General Stan Purser.

Mr. Purser explains why the lawsuit goes directly to the Supreme Court, where the state will argue the federal government’s control of the land is unconstitutional.

At a news conference, Attorney General Reyes pointed out that Utah isn’t allowed to watch over more than two-thirds of its own territory because it’s controlled by people who don’t live in Utah and who aren’t accountable or responsive to its citizens. It also isn’t allowed to collect taxes on the land.

It’s a hot-button issue with conservationists, but important to state leaders, who have been fighting this issue for decades. Utah’s national parks and monuments are NOT part of this lawsuit.

Click here for valuable information about the lawsuit and perspective on the volume of land involved.

Listen to the podcast here.