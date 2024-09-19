Ursus Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts' Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms List

Ursus Fastest Growing Staffing Firm

“4-Peat” - Company Defies Challenging Market Conditions with Continued Growth

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ursus, Inc. announced that for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named to the 2024 SIA’s List of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms . Published annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) – the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions – the list ranks U.S. firms by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for staffing revenue over five years.“We are thrilled to be recognized by the SIA for the fourth consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in North America and one of the top ten pure-play technology and creative staffing providers on this list. Our formula is simple but not easy: we build and nurture our client and partner relationships, we look through an operating lens that is fanatically focused on quality first, and we take care of our people by making their jobs easier, helping them become experts in their field, and rewarding them for their success,” said Jon Beck, Founder and CEO of Ursus To qualify for the 2024 list, staffing firms must have posted at least $1 million in revenue in 2019 and achieved a compound annual growth rate of 15% or more between 2019 and 2023. Only organic revenue growth is considered; growth from acquisitions and divestitures was excluded. All firms were required to verify their revenue.The firms on the 2024 list had a median compound annual growth rate of 28.1% between 2019 and 2023 based on U.S. staffing revenue. The number of qualifying firms fell to 145 from last year’s 158, demonstrating the recent market challenges.About Ursus, Inc.Ursus, Inc. has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) for four consecutive years as the fastest-growing technical and creative staffing firm in the United States. Ursus is a global leader in next-generation digital transformation staffing services. Hyper-focused on you – whether you are a candidate, client, partner, or employee – Ursus delivers the best possible engagement experience. Whether you are looking for your next career move or scaling a growing team, we are here for U!To learn more about our services and how we can help with your staffing needs, or to explore career opportunities, visit ursusinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook for the latest updates.About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England. Learn more at staffingindustry.com.

