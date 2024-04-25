Ursus Introduces Life Sciences Division and Appoints Andrew Peters as Division Leader
Our expansion into life sciences represents an exciting opportunity to leverage Ursus's expertise and resources to meet the evolving talent needs of this critical industry.”MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ursus, a leading provider of digital staffing and talent solutions proudly unveils the launch of its Life Sciences Staffing Division. With a successful history of growth and innovation, Ursus is poised to make a significant impact in the life sciences sector under the leadership of Andrew Peters, newly appointed Division Leader.
Andrew Peters brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise in talent acquisition and management to his new role. With Peters at the helm, Ursus is well-positioned to leverage its proven track record and resources to deliver tailored talent solutions that drive success within the rapidly evolving field of life sciences. In particular, digital talent to support the explosive demand for digitally fluent talent to support large data and artificial intelligence initiatives within pharmaceutical and medical device companies.
Generative AI is transforming nearly all aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, revamping the way companies operate and potentially unlocking billions of dollars in value. The McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) has estimated that the technology could generate $60 billion to $110 billion a year in economic value for the pharma and medical-product industries largely because it can boost productivity by accelerating the process of identifying compounds for possible new drugs, speeding their development and approval, and improving the way they are marketed.
The decision to venture into life sciences follows Ursus's successful expansion into the creative sector three years ago. Since its inception, the Creative Division has experienced remarkable growth, now accounting for over 20% of Ursus's business and continuing to expand.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Life Sciences Division, building upon our successful track record of expansion into new vertical practices and geographic locations," stated Ursus CEO Jon Beck. "With Andrew Peters leading the way, we are confident in our ability to replicate the success of our Creative Division and deliver exceptional talent solutions to the life sciences industry."
Ursus's proven ability to adapt and thrive in new sectors is further underscored by its recognition by the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in North America for three consecutive years. This accolade highlights Ursus's commitment to quality and partnership in providing top-tier talent solutions.
"Our expansion into life sciences represents an exciting opportunity to leverage Ursus's expertise and resources to meet the evolving talent needs of this critical industry," remarked Andrew Peters, Division Leader of Ursus's Life Sciences Division. "We look forward to building on existing relationships & partnering with organizations across the life sciences landscape, delivering bespoke talent solutions that aid our customers in achieving their massively important missions of improving the well-being of people everywhere."
With a history of pioneering growth and a commitment to excellence, Ursus is poised to make a meaningful impact in the life sciences sector and beyond. For organizations seeking top-tier talent solutions, Ursus stands ready to deliver unparalleled expertise, partnership, and support.
For more information about Ursus and its Life Sciences Division, please visit ursusinc.com
About Ursus:
Ursus is a premier talent solutions provider specializing in technology, creative, and now, life sciences. With a focus on delivering exceptional talent to drive innovation and success, Ursus partners with organizations to meet their evolving talent needs and achieve their strategic objectives. Recognized by the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in North America for three consecutive years, Ursus is committed to excellence and innovation in talent solutions.
