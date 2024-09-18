Vermont Day at the Big E is this Saturday!

West Springfield, Massachusetts hosts the Vermont Building at the largest fair on the East Coast

September 19, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – It’s that time of year again. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets invites you to Vermont Day at the Big E, this coming Saturday, September 21st. This exciting event takes place annually at the Vermont Building on the Avenue of States at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. During Vermont Day, you’ll find 27 Vermont vendors set up to serve you inside and outside of the historic Vermont Building.

“The Vermont Building at the Big E transports the visitor into the Green Mountains with a wide range of Vermont food, products, and activities, straight from the heart of our Green Mountain State,” Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “Come visit for the music, food, and fun, and you will be rewarded with a Taste of Vermont.”

In the Vermont Building, you’ll discover handcrafted, quality treasures you won’t find anywhere else. Savor the flavors of Vermont with Eden Specialty Ciders, or indulge in artisan maple products like maple cream, maple cotton candy, and maple barbeque sauce. Find handcrafted gifts, like Danforth Pewter’s timeless ornaments or Bergamot + Amor’s beautiful leather goods. Try delicious dishes from local favorites like So-full Sisters and Jamaican Jewelz. Or bring home a piece of Vermont— like sweet treats from Mother Myrick’s Confectionary or herbal creations from Humble Bee Botanicals.

To celebrate Vermont Day, the front lawn of the Vermont Building will be abuzz with Vermont musicians, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, and much more – all in addition to the great vendors inside the building. On the back patio, visitors will be entertained by wood carving demos during the day and Broccoli Bar’s DJ booth and light show in the evening.

Vermont Day typically sees the largest attendance of the 17-day event, bringing in more than 177,000 fairgoers on that day alone in 2022. Last year, the Big E drove more than $2 million in sales to Vermont businesses. With approximately 1.6 million attendees each year, the commitment to this event is no small undertaking. Come on down to support these Vermont businesses and enjoy a taste of Vermont!

For a full list of vendors in the Vermont Building at this year’s Big E, click here: The Vermont Building at the Big E!