Vermont Maple Industry Celebrated with Governor Scott at Pure Gold Sugaring with Annual ‘First-Tapping’

Governor Scott with the Solinsky Family of Sutton, posing in front of the 'First Tapping' maple tree of 2025!

Event celebrates the state’s sweet season and recognizes Vermont’s vital maple industry, culture and quality

March 3, 2025 | Sutton, VT – Vermont Governor Phil Scott tapped a maple tree at Pure Gold Sugaring in Sutton today to recognize the beginning of this year’s maple season. With the weather still chilly but the sun growing stronger by the day, the governor joined the Solinsky family and Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts to tap a maple tree and join in the tradition of Vermont’s maple season while celebrating this important industry to the state’s economy and culture.

“This important event recognizes Vermont’s maple industry and the hard-working families that produce the best maple in the world,” said Governor Scott. “The Solinsky family, and so many families like theirs, work to make sure our state is producing the highest quality maple syrup. Their hard work and dedication year-round is why we continue to lead the nation in maple production and excellence.”

The Solinsky family began their maple operation in the 1940’s with wooden buckets, hand drilling tree taps and collecting sap with horse and sleigh. Today, Kurt Solinsky and Budd Smith (an adopted Solinsky brother) work with Douglas and Janice Solinsky as the fourth generation of sugar makers on the family land. The sugaring operation has evolved to over 7000 pipelined maples with multiple vacuum pumps and modern amenities to allow us to collect the most amount of sap and preserve the integrity of our trees.

“Sugaring season is about connecting with our friends, family and community through the wonders of Mother Nature, with our maple syrup as a sweet bonus,” said Kurt Smolinsky of Pure Gold Sugaring. “We are fortunate to have had past generations instill the importance of forest management and care to help us be able to expand to the size we are today, while still producing the highest quality maple syrup that we can. We hope to continue that tradition for my sons and our family’s future generations and prove what my Dad always said after each boil, that “this is the best syrup ever!”

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets recognizes the importance of the state’s maple industry to our economy and working lands culture. The Agency continues to work to support our producers with marketing programs, labeling and product quality inspections and funding to support the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association Sugarhouse Certification Program.

In 2024, the Agency awarded Maple Agriculture Development Grants to 11 Vermont maple producers totaling $540K. These grants targeted infrastructure improvements, food safety enhancements, operational efficiency, and climate adaptations. With over 350 applications, and $18 million in requested funds. it is clear Vermonters recognize the value of our maple economy and the need for continued sustainability and growth to maintain Vermont’s industry lead.

“For generations, the Solinsky family has helped Vermont become the leading maple syrup producer in the nation, with the help of families like theirs across the state,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture. “The impact this industry has on Vermont’s economy and brand is significant and special. We are here to recognize families like the Solinskys who help Vermont maintain the high quantity and quality of maple production year-to-year. We celebrate the sweetness of Vermont’s maple producers and products!”

Vermont sugar makers are beginning the work to capture our state’s “liquid gold” and delivering it to the masses this season as pure Vermont Maple Syrup. Vermonters and visitors alike can enjoy the season later this month with the annual Vermont Maple Open House Weekend March 22nd and 23rd. Many sugar makers around the state are looking forward to folks visiting their sugarhouse. Visit the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association to find a participating sugar house near you. In April, two great events celebrate our maple industry! The Vermont Maple Festival celebrates with exciting events and sweet food opportunities happening there April 25, 26, and 27th! And the Kingdom Maple Festival on Saturday, April 19th in St. Johnsbury will showcase Northeast Kingdom maple history and producers, along with delicious treats and fun activities for the whole family.

More maple resources: