Scalise on Violent Democrat Rhetoric: Enough is Enough

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), and Congressman Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) to discuss the impact – which he has experienced personally – of dangerous rhetoric from the Left that has led to now multiple attempts on President Trump’s life. Leader Scalise pointed to specific quotes of Democrat leaders whose words have been used by unhinged people as calls to engage in political violence. Leader Scalise also highlighted legislation on the House floor this week that would provide the same amount of Secret Service for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris as that of a sitting president.

“Before I talk about that, we have a very busy agenda on the floor this week, and Speaker [Johnson] will talk about some of that, especially the CR with SAVE Act. But today, one of the other bills we're going to be voting on is a bill that says, if someone is here illegally and they assault a woman – we've seen people come here illegally and murder women. That seems like the only time where some of these woke prosecutors will actually arrest the illegal. But there's so many other horrible things being done to women by illegals. The bill says if they assault a woman in any kind of way, it's a deportable offense. Now, I'm curious to see how this vote is going to be. Everybody on the House floor should vote for that bill. But if any Democrat dare vote against it, they're going to have to explain to people back home who are watching this be carried out in every community in America why they would rather stand with illegals than women in their own districts that they represent. That's going to be today.”

On protecting Americans workers from woke policy:

“Tomorrow, we're going to continue moving forward on our agenda, continue going after wokeness, continue to stand up for families who are struggling. And then Friday, we're going to be bringing a few bills. One, CRA on tailpipes. Kamala Harris has always been for eliminating the combustion engine and mandating EVs. Her values haven't changed. That's what she's been for her whole life. It's crushed thousands of jobs in states like Michigan. So [Congressman] John James from Michigan, who has seen the devastation of these horrible policies coming out of the Biden-Harris administration, is bringing a bill to reverse that, to end that mandate on the tailpipe emission, which was designed to kill the combustion engine, fossil fuel cars, in exchange for mandating EVs. People don't even want to buy the EV cars. The batteries are made in China, and yet they continue their drumbeat. So we're going to stand up for American workers Friday in that vote.”

On strengthening the Secret Service:

“But one of the last votes we're going to have, this is what I really want to talk about, is a bill by [Congressman] Mike Lawler that will ensure that both nominees for president, not just Donald Trump, also Kamala Harris, get the same level of Secret Service protection as the president of the United States. As has been talked about by so many already, it's unacceptable that now we're at two assassination attempts on President Trump. And luck cannot be a strategy by the Secret Service to have stopped these attempts. He came within inches, as we all know, on the first assassination attempt where shots actually rang out. If not for the advanced Secret Service agent seeing that muzzle just barely coming through a chainlink fence, we may have been talking about something very different right now. Luck cannot be a strategy. Clearly, I think there's divine intervention. I know Speaker [Johnson] has said that, too. But at the same time, the Secret Service has to do better. Keep in mind, as we talk about adding this extra protection, every year since 2017, Congress has added more money to the Secret Service's budget than they even requested in their budget.

“And so it's not an issue of money. What they're doing with the money we've had a lot of serious questions about before the first assassination attempt – trying to carry out a woke agenda, focusing on the wrong things, and forgetting their main mission, and that is to protect presidents and vice president of the United States. The Secret Service has to shift that focus and shift their priorities and provide this protection.”

On dangerous Democrat rhetoric:

“Now I'm going to be very specific because we talk about the rhetoric. When there's an incident like this, there's always talk that the rhetoric needs to dial down. I'm one of those who says it, too. But this isn't generic. There is very specific rhetoric we can now point to that we know is triggering some of these people who are unhinged who take it the wrong way and want to carry out what is being sent to them by Democrats talking about this. We all know Kamala Harris, her quote, where she says, 'Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.' She said this over and over again, not just before the first attempt. Even after the first attempt on President Trump's life, there might have been a two or three-day pause, and then they went right back to it.

“In fact, just days before the second assassination attempt, Kamala Harris made that quote. And then the second shooter, attempted shooter, he was regurgitating the same language as Kamala. So this is no longer a dog whistle, which it's been on the left. It's now being received by some unhinged people as a call to action when Democrats say this. Kamala needs to stop saying that President Trump is a threat to democracy. There are unhinged people that are taking that as a call to go and try to eliminate President Trump. She needs to stop it now. Leadership starts at the top, and then you've got to go down. President Biden has said that as well, along with the quotes, and you've heard it from others. It's important to repeat. President Biden, 'It's time to put Trump in a bullseye.' The President of the United States said that, and then now, two different people have taken that as a call to action. Where is the real scrutiny coming from the press to ask them do you now denounce what you said? Because people are taking it the wrong way and are actually trying to carry it out. It's not just rhetoric.

“We almost lost President Donald Trump. And it shouldn't happen on either side. But you're seeing this language from the other side get higher and higher. Got to say it again, Congressman Goldman, 'It is destructive to our democracy, and he, President Trump, has to be eliminated.' Does anybody need an interpretation of that? One unhinged person hearing that, and what does that mean to them? That they're going to carry out as a call to action what they're being called to do. Cannot happen. It cannot happen. Congresswoman Plaskett, 'Trump needs to be shot.' Has she been scrutinized on that quote? Are other Democrats being asked to call her out and stop doing that thing that is being taken the wrong way? I've seen it personally when people are called to action, one person is all it takes to take it the wrong way and then look at what could be. We don't want this to happen again. But they, the Democrats that are saying this, starting with Kamala Harris, have to stop the language they're saying. Talk about your policy differences, but stop all of this language about threats to democracy and Hitler comparisons, and he needs to be shot. Enough is enough.”

