President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to discuss the National Health Insurance Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa today, Tuesday 17 September 2024, met with the leadership of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to discuss matters related to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

The meeting, which included the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health as well as senior officials of the department, was constructive and forward-looking.Business and government expressed a shared commitment to the underlying objectives of the NHI, namely to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans and address inequality in the health system.

The President has requested BUSA to put forward specific proposals on the remaining issues of concern as a basis for further engagement. Government remains committed to engaging with all stakeholders in good faith on the process of healthcare reform, and to finding workable solutions that will advance quality and affordable healthcare for all.

