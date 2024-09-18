New micro-credential program helps boost B.C. rural, remote economic development

CANADA, September 18 - Maggie Matear, president and CEO, Selkirk College –

“The really great thing about this micro credential is that it creates an accessible opportunity for municipal staff to build some internal capacity and institutional knowledge that remains in the community. It’ll support communities’ ability to chart their own economic and community development paths.”

Erin Higginbottom, education and capacity development co-ordinator, K’ómoks First Nation –

“The Applied Rural and Indigenous Community Economic Development Program offers a digestible and accessible format. The content is well designed to empower individuals with practical skills, and highlights preserving cultural heritage and promoting economic growth in rural and Indigenous communities. Participants will learn to address real-world challenges, fostering both local traditions and economic resilience.”

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Collaboration between post-secondary institutions and First Nations communities, such as this program brings together, is essential to creating opportunities that address First Nation community needs. We are committed to fostering partnerships that support meaningful educational pathways for Indigenous Peoples and promote economic development aligned with First Nations’ priorities.”

Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development –

“Just as any other community, rural and Indigenous communities deserve access to skill building programs to build a better future for all generations. We’re proud to be supporting the development of this new micro credential and we are looking forward to seeing its impact on increasing employment and economic opportunities for people.”