Government of Saskatchewan and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments Break Ground on New Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre

CANADA, September 18 - Released on September 18, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments (ACD) are marking the next step toward a new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) in Saskatoon with the signing of the final development agreement. Under this agreement, construction is expected to start soon.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments and can proceed with construction of the new Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre," Premier Scott Moe said. "I appreciate their ongoing cooperation and willingness to work toward the common goal of improving access to health care for all Saskatchewan people."

The UCC will be built on the former Pleasant Hill School site at 215 Avenue S South, near St. Paul's Hospital to help to mitigate some of the capacity pressures in the emergency department.

"After working to solidify the agreement with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments, we are excited to announce an agreement has been reached and we can now break ground on the new Urgent Care Centre for Saskatoon," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Soon, residents of this community and surrounding area will benefit from an alternative option to meet their urgent health care needs."

The design is an adaptation of the existing Regina Urgent Care Centre. Foundation work is anticipated to begin in Fall 2024, with substantial completion of construction targeted for Spring 2026.

"Today's groundbreaking marks the culmination of all the hard work that has gone into this project to date," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "I want to thank ACD for their dedication in making this unique partnership work for the people of Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan."

Once complete, the UCC will be operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) under a long-term lease with ACD. The UCC will be built by Graham Construction.

"The future Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre will enhance timely access to urgent care for patients, and today's groundbreaking event is an exciting step in making this new facility a reality," Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. "The Urgent Care Centre will see a multi-disciplinary team providing collaborative care to patients with illness, injury and mental health and addictions needs. I would like to thank our partners from the Government of Saskatchewan and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments for advancing this important project."

ACD will retain the former Pleasant Hill School building and will incorporate the well-known community landmark into their future development plans.

"Let us not think of ourselves, but of our children's children," Chief Larry Ahenakew said.

The Saskatoon UCC is one of two centres announced as part of the government's $7.5 billion capital plan. The province's first UCC, opened its doors on July 2, 2024 in Regina. Over the first two months, the UCC received an average of 110 patients per day, and nearly 7,000 patients in total over the same time frame.

