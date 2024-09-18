City of Lawrence App adds new service categories

Pothole service requests are now available — along with 10 more new categories!

The City of Lawrence App makes it easier for community members to request City services – allowing you to submit a ticket and follow along with progress updates through the work’s completion. This week, the City added 11 new categories for City assistance that can be requested through the app:

Potholes and pavement

Street Sweeping

Street Debris Clean Up

Stormwater Issues

Sinkhole Issues

Curb and Gutter

Illicit Discharge (paint is spilling from the construction project into the drain, etc.)

Sewer Odor Complaints

Need a new traffic sign

Traffic Pavement Marking request

Water Quality Issue

The new categories join the seven service categories available since the app’s launch in February 2024. Those categories are:

Property Maintenance – General (code compliance)

Property Maintenance – Weeds

Police – Non-Emergency (theft of items – not vehicles, damage to property, theft of vehicle, use of financial card, and shoplifting – for businesses only)

Parks Maintenance Issue

Tree/Overhead Limbs

Missed Trash Collection

Dead Animal

Using the app is simple. Community members can access it online at lawrenceks.org/request-services or by downloading the “SeeClickFix” app to their smart phone from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Once you’re in the app, you’ll need to sign up for a new account or login if you already have one. Then there are just a few steps to complete your request:

Click “Submit Request” Add a photo (this is optional but encouraged) Confirm the location Select the request category Submit your request and follow the ticket through completion as it gets routed to the appropriate City team

All communication related to your service request will happen within the app, and community members will receive updates on the response in real time.

Since the City launched the app in February, there have been 1,511 requests submitted. Response time depends on the type of request, but the average time to close the request across all types is six days. The most popular request types to-date have been tree/overhead limb issues and missed trash collection.

