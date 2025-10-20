From Taylor Drift to ??? — Announcing the 2025 Snow Plow Naming Contest

Last winter, Lawrence residents brought their A-game to the City’s first-ever Snow Plow Naming Contest, and the results were “snow” much fun! With more than 651 submissions, the community showed off their creativity, humor, and hometown pride. When the snow dust settled, one name rang victorious: Taylor Drift.

Now, the City of Lawrence is back for round two, and we’re ready to add another clever name to our snow fleet. This time, there’s one key change: YOU — the community — will choose the winner.

How It Works This Year:

The contest will happen in three phases:

Phase 1: Name Submissions – From October 20 to October 26, submit your most creative, witty, or downright pun-tastic snow plow name ideas through our online form on lawrenceks.gov/snow.

Do not use the names of City employees or City Commissioners.

Avoid repeats from last year (sorry, Taylor Drift can’t win twice).

Bonus points for local flair and clever wordplay.

At the end of this phase, City staff will review all submissions and remove any that are inappropriate, offensive, or duplicate entries.

Phase 2: Community Voting – The top name finalists will be announced on Monday, October 27. Then, from October 27 through November 2, Lawrence residents will vote for their favorite name using the name voting form on lawrenceks.gov/snow . That’s right — unlike last year, when a panel of City judges picked the winner, this year’s decision is fully in your hands.

Phase 3: Winner Reveal – We’ll unveil the winning name on Wednesday, November 5, on our City social media accounts.

Why We’re Doing This:

Last year’s contest was incredibly fun and brought our community together in a unique way that helped to spark a little joy during the winter months. “Taylor Drift” became a bit of a local celebrity, and this year, we’re excited to see what new name will join the lineup and become part of Lawrence’s snow plow family.

Ready to Play the Name Game?

First, submit your ideas at lawrenceks.gov/snow between now and October 24. Then, mark your calendar to come back and vote for your favorite names from October 27 through 31.

To submit your ideas and learn more, visit lawrenceks.gov/snow.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

mleos@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.