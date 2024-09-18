Governor Abbott Announces Over $344,000 Career Training Grant To Fabens ISD

TEXAS, September 18 - September 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a grant of more than $344,000 has been awarded to Fabens Independent School District (ISD) to support career and technical education (CTE) training programs so students are prepared for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. Awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant will help the school district purchase and install equipment to initially train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with El Paso Community College.



“Investing in our future workforce is crucial for Texas to remain the Best State for Business, the best state for jobs, and the best state for opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “This grant will provide students in Fabens ISD with the skills and experience they need to go into high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. Through the Texas Workforce Commission working with our educational partners, we will continue to train the workforce of tomorrow and create more economic opportunities for the next generation.”



“Today’s JET grant will help Fabens ISD provide for instruction for hundreds of students training to fill high-demand occupations,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Together with our local partners across the state, TWC is helping to develop a skilled workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Fabens High School.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.



Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

