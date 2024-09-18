Governor Abbott Appoints Richards To Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board Of Directors

TEXAS, September 18 - September 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ernest Richards to the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation Board of Directors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Corporation oversees the provision of affordable housing for low-income Texans.

Ernest Richards of Dallas is managing director at Cohen Rothschild PLLC. Previously, he was an attorney at Mahomes Bolden PC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the National Association of Bond Lawyers. He is a former commissioner and former presiding officer for the City of Irving Planning and Zoning commission and former board member of the City of Irving Housing and Human Services Board. Additionally, he is a former gubernatorial appointee to the State Pension Review Board and the Joint Interim Committee to Study Land Banks. Richards received a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.