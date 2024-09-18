Paving project beginning on Business 40 in Holbrook

HOLBROOK – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin an improvement project on Business 40 from Crestview Drive and Joy Nevin Avenue in Holbrook starting Monday, Sept. 23.

Crews will be replacing the pavement and restriping the roadway as well as installing 24 Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps along the project area.

B-40 (Navajo Boulevard) will be reduced to one lane in each direction as needed. Lane restrictions may also be required for sidewalk ramp work. Much of the work is anticipated to take place during daytime hours. Access to business will be maintained with minimal disruptions if/when project work requires.

Restrictions will be lifted each day after hours and on weekends. At least one lane of traffic will be open in each direction during paving.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down, stay alert and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zones.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For more information, please visit the project webpage.