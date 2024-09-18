Walk for Workforce Highlights Community in Ward 7 and Throughout District

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) will hold its “Walk for Workforce” event powered by Run Hope Work. The Walk is a part of DOES Week, a three-day training and professional development experience designed to empower professional growth.



"The DOES Walk for Workforce, powered by Run Hope Work, highlights the District of Columbia’s commitment to fostering a stronger, more inclusive workforce," said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. "The walk is an opportunity to engage with the community in a meaningful way. Together, we will reflect on our workforce development successes and celebrate efforts to expand access to career advancement for the residents of the District.”



Located in Ward 7, DOES serves the community every day. On average, over 5000 residents from Ward 7 participate in DOES workforce programs each year. The latest data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) indicates notable progress in Ward 7’s labor market. Key changes include:

Labor Force Growth: The annual average labor force in Ward 7 has increased by 1,057 individuals from 2020 to 2024.

Employment Increase: Employment has risen significantly, with 2,623 more residents employed in 2024 than in 2020.

Unemployment Decline: The annual average number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,566 during the same period, reflecting the effectiveness of workforce programs and economic recovery initiatives.

The District of Columbia has witnessed historically low unemployment rates since 2022 despite the challenges faced during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Recent data highlights sustained labor market growth between July 2024 and July 2024:

The civilian labor force in the District increased by 9,400 individuals.

The labor force participation rate rose by 0.7 percent.

Employment grew by 5,900 individuals across the city.

These numbers are also highlighted by the fact that all wards in the District have seen an increase in their labor force and employment. The District also ranked second among states in job growth and boasts the highest annual mean wage ($102,230) and annual media wage ($84,450) for all occupations among all states. Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics, May 2023.