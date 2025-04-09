Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 4.5 percent

The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary February job estimates show an increase of 3,300 jobs for a total of 1,148,100 jobs in the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 4,700 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 1,400 jobs. The Washington, DC- MD Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted February 2025 unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points higher from the revised January 2025 unemployment rate of 4.3 percent. The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in February 2024, which was 0.4 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 4.5 percent.



Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The total civilian labor force in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division for February 2025 was 1,024,700, of which 978,900 were employed and 45,800 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 4.5 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,115,900, of which 3,019,600 were employed and 96,300 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.1 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan DC-MD Division, the Arlington- Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division, and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,541,700, of which 3,420,900 were employed and 120,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.4 percent. For the month the unemployment rate for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division declined by 0.2 percentage points while the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and Suburban Ring increased by 0.3 percentage points each.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 12,900, while the number of employed increased by 8,600, and the number of unemployed increased by 4,300. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 600, while the number of employed decreased by 12,200, and the number of unemployed increased by 11,600. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 9,700, while the number of employed decreased by 4,500 and the number of unemployed increased by 14,300. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division, the Suburban Ring and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.4 percentage points each.



Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth



Total wage and salary employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 3,300 jobs. The private sector increased by 4,700 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 1,400 jobs over the month. The private sector had six gains over the month. Job gain was registered in Mining Logging & Construction (1,500 jobs); Information (200 jobs); Professional and Business Services (100 jobs); Private Education and Health Services (400); Leisure and Hospitality (2,400 jobs); and Other Services (900 jobs). The private sector had three losses. The losses were registered in Manufacturing (-200 jobs); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (-400 jobs); and Financial Activities (-200 jobs). Government overall decreased 1,400 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased by 2,200 jobs while the state government increased by 100 and local government increased by 700 jobs. During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division increased by 6,000 jobs. The private sector increased 3,100 jobs, while the public sector increased 2,900 jobs. Job increases were registered in Manufacturing increased (200 jobs); Mining, Logging and Construction (2,600 jobs); Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (800 jobs); Financial Activities (400 jobs); Private Educational and Health Services (1,900 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (1,400 jobs); and Other Services (100 jobs). The private sector losses were registered in Information (-800 jobs) and Professional and Business Services (-3,500 jobs). Government overall increased 2,900 jobs. The Federal government decreased 2,800 jobs. State government increased 6,200 jobs and the local government decreased 500 jobs.



Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations



Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, and MD (Charles County, MD and Prince George’s County, MD).



The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area include Principal Cities: Washington, DC; Arlington, VA; Alexandria, VA; Frederick, MD; Gaithersburg, MD; Bethesda, MD; Rockville, MD; Reston, VA; McLean, VA; North Bethesda, MD; Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division Arlington County, VA; Clarke County, VA; Culpeper County, VA; Fairfax County, VA; Fauquier County, VA; Loudoun County, VA; Prince William County, VA; Rappahannock County, VA; Spotsylvania County, VA; Stafford County, VA; Warren County, VA; Alexandria city, VA; Fairfax city, VA; Falls Church city, VA; Fredericksburg city, VA; Manassas city, VA; Manassas Park city, VA; Jefferson County, WV; Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda, MD Metropolitan Division Frederick County, Montgomery County; Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division District of Columbia, DC; Charles County, MD; Prince George's County, MD.

Data reflects the 2024 annual benchmark revisions.

