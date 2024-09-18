Attorney General Jackley Recognizes State Forensic Lab During National Forensic Science Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley recognizes the South Dakota Forensic Lab in celebration of this week being National Forensic Science Week.

“South Dakota’s Forensic Lab leads the nation and is relied upon by federal authorities and other states to test evidence,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our Lab staff does outstanding work, and their credibility within the forensic community is outstanding.”

The State Forensic Lab, located in the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, deals with three main investigative services – Biology, Firearms, and Fingerprints. The lab started DNA testing in 2002.

Recently, the Lab was able to identify a DNA sample that was collected from an attempted rape that occurred in South Dakota in 2022. That work has now allowed that case to be reopened.

Lab staff examines more than 15,000 items each year including the examination of physical crime scene evidence such as DNA, fingerprints, and firearms. The lab is nationally accredited.

-30-