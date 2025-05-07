Status Hearing Thursday in Hoek Murder Trial
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – A status hearing is Thursday, May 8, in the case of Joseph Hoek who is charged in the 2024 death of Moody County Chief Deputy Ken Prorok.
Hoek has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Attorney General Marty Jackley has said the state will seek the death penalty if Hoek is found guilty.
Thursday’s hearing starts at 1:30 p.m. in the Moody County Courthouse in Flandreau.
The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.
-30-
