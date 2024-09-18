Submit Release
Foreign Minister Valtonen to outline Finland’s priorities as incoming OSCE Chairpersonship

VIENNA, 18 September 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs Finland, Elina Valtonen, will be outlining the country’s priorities as the incoming OSCE Chair-in-Office for 2025 on Thursday, 19 September 2024.

In her presentation to the OSCE Permanent Council, Minister Valtonen will outline Finland’s priorities, which will focus on safeguarding OSCE principles and commitments in an unprecedented time.

Follow the Minister’s remarks by joining us online tomorrow, 19 September at 15:00 (CEST) at osce.org/live.

Finland will take over the OSCE Chairpersonship from Malta on 1 January 2025 with Minister Valtonen serving as OSCE Chair-in-Office. The Chairpersonship programme will be presented in January 2025.

