TCEQ Launches Program to Reduce Emissions from Heavy and Medium-Duty Vehicles

AUSTIN -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Grant Program (TNGVGP). An estimated $25 million in grant funding is now available to replace or repower heavy and medium-duty vehicles that operate for at least 75% of their annual use within one or more of the counties in the Clean Transportation Zone.

The TNGVGP provides vehicle grants to replace heavy-duty or medium-duty motor vehicles with natural gas vehicles or repower them with natural gas engines. Eligible natural gas fuels include compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or Propane). Applicants may qualify for up to 90% of the cost to replace or repower their eligible vehicle.

Eligible vehicles include new natural gas vehicles and used natural gas vehicles of model year 2018 or later. Grant recipients must commit to operating the vehicle in the Clean Transportation Zone for at least 75% of the annual use over a four-year period or 400,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Detailed eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for a TNGVGP grant can be found on the TNGVGP webpage. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until 5:00 p.m. Central Time on March 4, 2025, or until all funds are awarded.

Information about other emission reduction programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org , or contact us at 800-919-TERP (8377) or via email at TERP@tceq.texas.gov.

Want to receive updates about this and other TERP (Texas Emission Reduction Plan) programs? Join our email list.