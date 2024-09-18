Chief of Naval Operations releases Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti released her Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) for America’s Warfighting Navy at the Naval War College, Sept. 18.

NAVPLAN 2024 follows the CNO’s release of America’s Warfighting Navy in January, and serves as an update to the 2022 NAVPLAN.

“The Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy is my overarching strategic guidance to make our Navy more ready, prioritizing raising our level of readiness for potential conflict with the People’s Republic of China by 2027 while also enhancing the Navy’s long-term warfighting advantage,” said Franchetti. “The NAVPLAN continues where my predecessor’s Navigation Plan left off and sets our course to raise our Fleet’s baseline level of readiness and put more ready Players on the Field - platforms that are ready with the requisite capabilities, weapons, and sustainment and people that are ready with the right mindset, skills, tools, and training.”

This strategic guidance focuses on two strategic ends: readiness for conflict with the PRC by 2027 and enhancing long-term advantage. It aims to achieve these ends through two central ways: implementing seven “Project 33” targets and expanding the Navy’s contribution to the Joint warfighting ecosystem. These efforts are reinforced by an ongoing call to action to think, act, and operate differently.

You can download the NAVPLAN and find additional resources at: America's Warfighting Navy.