Makin Island Wins Supply LREA

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S Pacific Fleet (CNSP) recognized the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) as the recipient of the Logistics Readiness Excellence Award (LREA) for fiscal year 2023.

The award recognizes the contributions, achievements, and support of afloat supply departments.

“I am honored that the Makin Island team earned the Logistics Readiness Excellence Award,” said Cmdr. Matthew Miller, Makin Island’s supply officer. “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work, attention to detail, and persistence displayed by our Sailors in the Logistic Readiness Divisions and all of the repair parts petty officers (RPPOs). Readiness results in lethality, and I am immensely proud that our team is committed to driving operational lethality through logistical readiness.

The LREA is broken down into five ship class categories; Small, Medium 1, Medium 2, Medium 3, and Large. Makin Island was selected as CNSP’s Large-category recipient.

“Being a cohesive team across all work centers drives our success,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Deandre Kidd, a Sailor assigned to the Makin Island Supply Department. “We are honored to receive this award and appreciate the recognition for the time, effort, and dedication we have to this crew.”

Winning this award does not come easy. A lot of hard work from the entire supply department goes into this achievement.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an amazing crew here on the Makin Island,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Cardenas, a Sailor assigned to the Makin Island Supply Department. “Regardless of the long and busy days, and the often stressful, high-paced environment, we always come together to accomplish the mission.”

Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego.